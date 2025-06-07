Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Escape to Disneyland Amid Backlash Over Pregnancy Video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a family trip to Disneyland with their children, Archie and Lilibet, as they continued to face online backlash over their pregnancy video. The family of four visited the “happiest place on Earth,” sharing photos from Disney California Adventure, with Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, having their faces obscured by hearts.

During their visit, the family was seen introducing the children to Disney characters like Queen Elsa, enjoying a Little Mermaid-themed cake, and shopping for Mickey and Minnie Mouse plushies. The kids also took rides on the popular Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters attractions, and were photographed riding the King Arthur Carousel side by side. Meghan and Harry joined in the fun, donning matching Mickey ears for the occasion.

“Thank you @disneyland for giving our family two days of pure joy!” Meghan wrote in the post, accompanied by Peggy Lee’s “It’s a Good Day.” The Disneyland visit coincided with Lilibet’s fourth birthday on Wednesday.

However, the trip comes amid criticism over a video shared by Meghan on her Instagram earlier this week. The video, taken in 2021 before the birth of their daughter, showed Meghan and Harry dancing in the delivery room, with Meghan in a black hospital gown and Harry dressed casually in a green hoodie. The couple’s attempt to appear relatable sparked a backlash online, with many finding the video “cringey.” One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Make it stop. #Cringe,” while others expressed that the couple’s efforts to be “relatable” felt forced and inauthentic.

Meghan also shared sentimental never-before-seen photos of Lilibet, including a recent black-and-white picture of the two on a boat, alongside a photo of a newborn Lili in the delivery room. “Four years ago today, this also happened,” she captioned one post. “Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work – there was only one thing left to do! 😂”

Additionally, Meghan posted a touching photo of Harry holding their infant daughter, captioning it, “The sweetest bond to watch unfold 💕. Daddy’s little girl and favorite adventurer.”