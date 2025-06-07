No sign of Imran Khan’s release, says Gandapur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed doubt over the immediate release of PTI founder Imran Khan, stating that there were no signs of his release from prison. Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail after visiting the former prime minister, Gandapur emphasized that PTI reserved the right to protest and would challenge the current system with their strength.

He criticized the incumbent government, calling it a “fraud and deceit,” and accused it of trying to oppress the people with force. Gandapur declared, “We will hit back with batons against batons, and bullets against bullets,” adding that if anyone shoots at him, his protectors would retaliate. He further stated that the chances of Imran Khan’s release appeared slim and affirmed that PTI would use its strength to defeat the system.

He also accused the authorities of delaying legal proceedings and claimed that the judiciary was no longer independent. In reference to the case’s developments, Gandapur described recent legal proceedings as part of a “drama” and pointed to the government’s interference in the judicial process.

Regarding PTI’s upcoming budget in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gandapur revealed that it would be tax-free. He also discussed internal reforms, explaining that funds for development would now be scrutinized by a committee before approval. Furthermore, he warned that delays in the National Finance Commission (NFC) meeting could lead to actions by the provincial government.

Gandapur also expressed concern about the treatment of Bushra Bibi, Imran’s wife, who has reportedly been placed under house arrest without even being allowed family visits. He described the treatment of Bushra Bibi as unprecedented and inhumane.

Despite these challenges, Gandapur vowed that PTI’s movement would continue with patience and resilience. He noted that if human rights are not respected, they would take their protests to the streets. He also reiterated Imran Khan’s openness to dialogue with the government for the sake of the country’s future.