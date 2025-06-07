Malir jailbreak escapee dies by suicide

A 25-year-old inmate, Raza, who had escaped during the mass jailbreak at District Jail Malir, died by suicide in Madni Colony, Mauripur. Police found his body hanging inside his sister’s home and shifted it to Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Raza had been visiting his sister when the incident occurred.

Raza, a resident of Ranchor Line, had been incarcerated in connection with a narcotics case at Eidgah police station. He was among the 200 inmates who fled during the jailbreak on Tuesday night, which led to a large-scale manhunt and an ongoing police investigation. As of now, 126 escapees have been re-arrested or returned voluntarily, but at least 90 remain at large.

A video recorded by Raza before his death has surfaced, showing his emotional distress and raising concerns about the psychological well-being of escapees. In the video, Raza claims his innocence and describes the chaotic circumstances surrounding the jailbreak. His suicide has sparked further questions about the mental health of the inmates and the management of the prison system.