NATIONAL

KWSC employee falls victim to ‘target killing’

By News Desk

A 25-year-old employee of Karachi Water & Sewage Corporation (KWSC), affiliated with MQM-P’s Liaquatabad sector, died after being shot in a targeted attack at a tea cafe at Al-Karam Square, Liaquatabad, on Wednesday night. The victim, identified as Adeel Ali alias Ali Builder, was seriously injured and later died at a private hospital.

Adeel, a resident of FC Area Liaquatabad, was one of four people shot by armed men riding two motorcycles. The other injured individuals, Mustafa, Muhammad Ishfaq, and Abdul Khaliq, were taken to nearby hospitals. Initial investigations suggest that Adeel was the intended target, with the others injured in the crossfire. Authorities believe the attack was linked to personal enmity, rather than political motives.

The police are facing difficulties in obtaining CCTV footage due to a power outage at the time of the incident. Adeel, who had no known enemies, leaves behind four daughters, one son, and a wife. His funeral prayer was held at the central Imambargah in Ancholi, attended by a large number of Haq Parast leaders and workers, and he was later buried at Wadi-e-Hussain graveyard.

