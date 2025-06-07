NATIONAL

Butcher Rates for Eid-ul-Adha 2025 Soar as Demand Peaks in Lahore

By Web Desk

As Eid-ul-Adha approaches tomorrow in Pakistan, butchers in Lahore are facing overwhelming demand, with new bookings for the religious sacrifice completely halted. Many residents are struggling to secure butchers, as most appointments were booked months in advance, with some individuals still seeking services at the last minute.

The cost of slaughtering animals for Eid has risen sharply, with local sources reporting that the price for slaughtering a goat on the first day of Eid now ranges between Rs8,000 and Rs10,000, depending on the area and the timing of the service. Larger animals, such as cows and camels, are commanding even higher rates, reaching between Rs40,000 and Rs50,000, setting new records.

Despite some last-minute cancellations, many butchers are continuing to accept urgent bookings but are charging even more for these services due to the increased demand. As a result, residents are facing difficulty securing affordable butchering services for the religious observance.

