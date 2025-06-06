NATIONAL

Sacrifice pool prices rise in line with animal costs

By News Desk
Peoples throng a cattle market ahead of the upcoming Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in Pakistan's port city of Karachi on July 1, 2022. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)

The price of collective sacrifice shares has risen in Karachi this year due to the increased cost of sacrificial animals. Bulls, cows, and camels are divided into seven shares for the Eidul Azha sacrifice, and while some people buy their own animals for individual sacrifice, others opt for collective sacrifice with local mosques or welfare organizations.

With the rising cost of sacrificial animals, it has become difficult for many individuals to perform the Sunnah of Ibrahim on their own. As a result, there has been an increase in the trend of collective sacrifices. Imran-ul-Haq, the administrator of a welfare organization, shared that people who previously bought heifers for under Rs100,000 or goats for around Rs30,000 are now finding it hard to manage the cost on their own. Consequently, the share of collective sacrifice has increased from Rs3,000 to Rs10,000.

Various mosques, madaris, and welfare organizations have also adjusted their packages. Last year’s collective sacrifice share, which ranged from Rs20,000 to Rs25,000, now starts at Rs28,000 or more due to the high prices of the animals.

