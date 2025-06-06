Punjab Police reshuffles 137 officers, including five SPs

361 combing operations conducted, 13,558 suspects interrogated, and 61 suspects detained during the past 24 hours: Police Spokesperson

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar ordered a massive reshuffling of 137 police officers, including five SPs.

According to the notification issued from the Central Police Office (CPO), Muhammad Furqan Bilal, SP Organized Crime North Lahore, has been transferred and posted as SSP CTD Technical Punjab Lahore. Imran Razaq, SP Training-2 Police College Sihala, has been transferred and posted as SSP Investigations CCD Punjab Lahore.

Similarly, Farooq Ahmed Anwar, SP Investigation Vehari, has been transferred and posted as SP Training-2 Police College Sihala, while Javed Hassan Bhatti, awaiting posting, has been assigned as SP Special Branch Gujranwala Region. The notification said that Farooq Ahmed Bhutta, SP Investigation Special Branch Gujranwala, has been posted as SP Internal Accountability Gujranwala.

The Punjab IG Police also ordered transfers and postings of 97 DSPs, including 35 officers promoted on a permanent basis to the DSP rank as well as recently promoted officers.

Search, Sweep, And Combing Operations Intensified

Meanwhile, under the instructions of Punjab IG Police Dr Usman Anwar, Punjab Police have intensified search, sweep, and combing operations across the province in view of Eidul Azha.

“During the past 24 hours alone, 361 combing operations were conducted, 13,558 suspects were investigated, and 61 suspects were taken into custody”, according to the Punjab Police spokesperson.

Sharing details in a statement, the police spokesperson said that 39 search and sweep operations were carried out, 4,456 individuals were interrogated, and 3 suspects were arrested.

Additionally, 149 declared absconders involved in serious crimes, 68 judicial fugitives, and 26 habitual offenders were also arrested.

The spokesperson further shared that a large quantity of illegal weapons and ammunition was recovered from criminals and suspects. During operations against criminals, one offender was neutralized, three were injured, and two were arrested. The IGP emphasized that search, sweep, and combing operations will continue relentlessly to hold terrorists and anti-state elements accountable.