PM Shehbaz Sharif orders united response against India’s IWT water violation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), describing it as a “blatant violation” and an act of “water aggression.” Speaking at a high-level meeting on water security, Sharif emphasized that Pakistan would respond resolutely to protect its water rights under decisions made at the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting on April 24.

Sharif framed the dispute as a battle for justice, pledging that the country would confront the challenge with unity, as it has in past struggles. The meeting was attended by key officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, and provincial chief ministers.

The prime minister stressed that India’s attempt to unilaterally exit the treaty is “politically and legally hollow,” pointing out that such a move is prohibited by international law. He noted the collective response from Pakistan’s political leadership, including all four provincial chief ministers, the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, who rejected India’s actions.

To address the growing water security concerns, Sharif directed the formation of a high-level committee, led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, tasked with securing funding for new dam projects. He reiterated that dams are a national necessity and should not be politicized. The Diamer-Bhasha Dam and Mohmand Dam are key ongoing projects, with expected completion dates in 2032 and 2027, respectively.

Highlighting infrastructure challenges, Sharif also discussed sediment buildup in existing dams like Tarbela and Mangla, which has reduced their efficiency. He urged immediate action to address these issues for the benefit of future generations.

The prime minister lauded the success of Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts, particularly at the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, where attempts by India to sabotage Pakistan’s projects had been thwarted. He expressed confidence in the unity and determination of Pakistan’s leadership to secure the nation’s water resources.

The meeting ended with a strong commitment to stand united in safeguarding every drop of water for Pakistan’s people.