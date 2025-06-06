PM, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm deep-rooted, strategic, and fraternal ties

PM Shehbaz lauds Saudi Arabia’s proactive role during recent tensions between Pakistan and India

Two leaders also hold detailed discussions on the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza

Premier, Prince Mohammed reaffirm mutual commitment to deepening Pak-KSA multifaceted relationship

MAKKAH/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s proactive role during recent tensions between Pakistan and India and its steadfast commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region and beyond.

During his meeting with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz in Makkah al-Mukarramah on Friday, he underscored Pakistan’s policy of responsible restraint in the face of Indian aggression, emphasizing that sustainable peace in South Asia is achievable only through dialogue.

The meeting reaffirmed the deep-rooted, strategic, and fraternal ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

On behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended warm Eid greetings to King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and commended the Kingdom’s hospitality and service to the pilgrims from around the world who are in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

The two leaders also held detailed discussions on the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

They stressed the imperative for the international community to fulfill its moral and legal obligations and reiterated their unwavering support for a just and durable resolution to the Palestinian question, grounded in the Arab Peace Initiative and the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Both leaders agreed to further elevate this strategic partnership in accordance with the shared vision of the leadership and the aspirations of the brotherly people of the two countries.

They reaffirmed their mutual commitment to deepening the multifaceted relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

PM attends luncheon hosted by Saudi Crown Prince

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as a special guest, attended a luncheon hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at the Royal Court in Makkah al-Mukarramah on Friday, according to Radio Pakistan.

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia gave a special welcome to the Prime Minister and personally drove the Prime Minister to attend the luncheon.

Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud warmly welcomed Shehbaz Sharif at the luncheon and informal talks were held between the two leaders, state broadcaster PTV News reported.

The luncheon was attended by important leaders from the Middle East, including members of the Saudi cabinet and senior Saudi civil and military leadership.

The Prime Minister’s grand welcome by the Saudi Crown Prince and his participation in the luncheon as a special guest is a reflection of the long-standing brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and Pakistan’s diplomatic achievements under the leadership of the Prime Minister, state media stated.