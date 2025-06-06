Pakistan employed full spectrum of power against India: Gen Sahar

CJCSC says it was a synergetic effect as JF-17, J-10C and PL-15 missiles played a critical role in achieving operational success

CJCSC reaffirms Sino-Pak friendship as ‘higher than mountains, deeper than oceans, and stronger than steel’

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has said that Pakistan employed the full spectrum of its national power—ranging from air and space to cyber capabilities — to defend its sovereignty against the unprovoked escalation.

During an interview with Chinese media, he reaffirmed the strength of Pakistan-China relations, calling the friendship “higher than mountains, deeper than oceans, and stronger than steel.”

Speaking about the recent military engagement with India, Gen. Mirza said the operational success was significantly bolstered by Pakistan’s advanced fighter jets, particularly the China-assisted JF-17 Thunder and J-10C aircraft.

“In the fight with India, we used all our capabilities, including air, space, and cyber domains,” he stated. “It was a synergetic effect that a multi-domain operation was conducted. The JF-17, J-10C and PL-15 fighter jets and missiles played a critical role in achieving operational success.”

He further stated that “full spectrum dominance was there, all tools of conflict — AI, advanced warfare, cyber, aircraft, missiles were all synergised”.

Last week, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza said that there exists the danger of a nuclear confrontation between India and Pakistan.

Speaking at the 22nd Shangrila Dialogue, 2025, in Singapore, held in the backdrop of Pak-India tensions, he said that no mechanism could work as long as there is distrust between the two countries. “Pakistan desires lasting peace with India and at the same time wants to protect its honour and prestige,” Mirza has said, adding, “Talks between the two countries are now inevitable if we are to ensure the security of South Asia.”

He has opined that preventing tensions in the region is better than allowing these bitter relations to develop into a crisis and then dealing with that crisis.

“The resolution of the Kashmir dispute in the light of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions will prove to be the basis for peace in the region, which is on the brink of crisis,” he has said, adding that the dispute is a reason for tense relations between Pakistan and India.