Entertainment

Angelina Jolie ‘Struggling in Silence’ Amid Legal Troubles with Brad Pitt

By Web Desk

Angelina Jolie is reportedly feeling the weight of emotional turmoil as she secretly grapples with the ongoing legal battle with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. As the actress celebrated her milestone 50th birthday on June 4, a new report from RadarOnline.com suggests that, despite her public persona, Jolie is still struggling internally.

A source close to the Maleficent star revealed that while she claims to feel empowered as she enters this new chapter of her life, the toll of her divorce and the legal conflicts with Pitt, particularly over their shared winery, continues to affect her. “Ange has been telling her pals she feels like she really owns her body and knows herself,” the insider said. “But she’s also aware that all this ‘woke’ talk is just nonsense.”

Despite being open to dating and having fun without commitments, the source explained that Jolie’s emotional wounds from her contentious divorce still linger. “She’s been saying she’s ready to have fun with men on a no-strings basis, but really she is still hurting over her divorce and her ongoing fight with Brad Pitt over their winery.”

The insider concluded by revealing that Jolie, feeling the pressure of her circumstances, has been considering a drastic move. “She just wants to quit the U.S. and hide away, not get out on the town with a bunch of guys,” they said, pointing to her desire to escape the spotlight and find some peace away from the ongoing media attention and legal struggles.

Previous article
PM, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm deep-rooted, strategic, and fraternal ties
Next article
‘Outsiders’ appointed to top prison posts following jailbreak
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

43,000 personnel to stand guard as police put on alert for...

Compressive plan envisages security for Eid congregations at 28,074 mosques and 890 open places across Punjab 445 QRF teams to strengthen security arrangements...

Punjab Police reshuffles 137 officers, including five SPs

The human cost of Section 10 of the Citizenship Act 1951

AI’s induction into Pakistan’s traditional battlefields

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.