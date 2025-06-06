Angelina Jolie ‘Struggling in Silence’ Amid Legal Troubles with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is reportedly feeling the weight of emotional turmoil as she secretly grapples with the ongoing legal battle with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. As the actress celebrated her milestone 50th birthday on June 4, a new report from RadarOnline.com suggests that, despite her public persona, Jolie is still struggling internally.

A source close to the Maleficent star revealed that while she claims to feel empowered as she enters this new chapter of her life, the toll of her divorce and the legal conflicts with Pitt, particularly over their shared winery, continues to affect her. “Ange has been telling her pals she feels like she really owns her body and knows herself,” the insider said. “But she’s also aware that all this ‘woke’ talk is just nonsense.”

Despite being open to dating and having fun without commitments, the source explained that Jolie’s emotional wounds from her contentious divorce still linger. “She’s been saying she’s ready to have fun with men on a no-strings basis, but really she is still hurting over her divorce and her ongoing fight with Brad Pitt over their winery.”

The insider concluded by revealing that Jolie, feeling the pressure of her circumstances, has been considering a drastic move. “She just wants to quit the U.S. and hide away, not get out on the town with a bunch of guys,” they said, pointing to her desire to escape the spotlight and find some peace away from the ongoing media attention and legal struggles.