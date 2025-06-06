43,000 personnel to stand guard as police put on alert for Eidul Azha security

Compressive plan envisages security for Eid congregations at 28,074 mosques and 890 open places across Punjab

445 QRF teams to strengthen security arrangements with help CCTV cameras

LAHORE: Punjab Police has completed comprehensive security arrangements for the protection of mosques, Imambargahs, Eid congregations, and citizens across the province on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

Highlighting details of the security, a spokesperson for the Punjab Police said that more than 43,000 officers and personnel will provide security to venues of Eid prayers and congregations at 28,074 mosques and 890 open places across the province.

“445 Quick Response Force teams will also be deployed for security arrangements; besides 11,912 metal detectors, 225 walk-through gates and 10,466 CCTV cameras will also be used for security arrangements during Eid prayers,” he pointed out.

The spokesperson said that more than 9,000 police personnel and officers will be deployed for the security of more than 5,000 Eid prayer gatherings in the provincial capital, Lahore.

Punjab IG Police Dr Usman Anwar, while ordering to keep security on high alert on Eidul Azha, said that in view of the current border situation, security should be increased throughout the province, including Lahore.

“Additional personnel should be deployed for the security of parks and recreational places during Eid holidays, while wheelies, aerial firing, kite flying, and rioting will not be tolerated at any cost,” the top cop declared, adding that implementation of SOPs issued by the Punjab government regarding collection of sacrificial skins would be implemented in letter and spirit.

The process of monitoring all banned organizations involved in illegal activities and persons included in the Fourth Schedule should be made more effective. Complete checking and clearance of all mosques, Imambargahs and Eidgahs should be ensured before Eid prayers. Snipers should be deployed on the roofs of A-category mosques and Imambargahs and plainclothes commandos inside Eid congregations.

DIG Traffic should personally monitor the traffic management plan to ensure traffic flow across the province on the occasion of Eid. Effective preventive measures should be taken to prevent street crimes and robberies on highways on the occasion of Eid.

Additional, the police security said that personnel would be deployed at all relevant points to ensure traffic flow on Eidul Azha. All resources would be utilized for the convenience and security of tourists in Murree and other tourist destinations during the Eid holidays.

The SOPs issued regarding the entry and exit of vehicles in Murree would be strictly implemented,” he concluded.