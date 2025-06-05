Poor eat meat only on Eid but Adiala’s prisoner eats daily: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari took a jibe at PTI founder, referred to as “Prisoner No. 804,” saying, “The poor in Pakistan eat meat only on Eid, while the Adiala prisoner eats it every day and watches dream-like films all night.”

Speaking at a strongly worded press conference held at the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) on Thursday, Bokhari criticized the PTI leadership, claiming that statements made by Aleema Khan and others are merely part of a scripted drama. “They claim unity, but in reality, they are all characters in the same play,” she said.

Punjab Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Price Control, Salma Butt were also present on the occasion.

During the press conference, Azma Bokhari extended congratulations to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar on Pakistan’s election as Vice President of the United Nations Security Council, calling it a historic diplomatic achievement. “For the first time, due to exceptional foreign policy efforts, Pakistan has secured this significant global responsibility,” she said on behalf of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

On the occasion of Eidul Azha, Bokhari said the Punjab government is focusing on improving sanitation and controlling prices. “This year, we will break our previous record in service delivery and cleanliness,” she said while praising Zeeshan Rafiq for setting a standard that other provinces are now following.

She added that Punjab is the only province actively planning food-related strategies for Eid, especially in terms of cooking costs and vegetable prices. “Special arrangements have been made to ensure affordability for the public during Eid,” she added.

In a major development regarding electricity relief, Bokhari announced that the Punjab government has reduced the profit margins of electricity-generating companies. “This measure will ensure cheaper electricity is added to the national grid and will provide real relief to consumers in their bills,” she stated.

Speaking about sacrificial arrangements, she acknowledged that regularizing butchers is not feasible as most are private workers. “We appeal to all: do not cut people — only sacrifice goats, and charge reasonable prices,” she urged.