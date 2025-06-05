PAF to fully support training of pilots, capacity-building of Belarus Air Force: Air Chief

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Baber Sidhu, Maj-Gen Andrei Yulianovich Lukyanovich discuss issues of mutual interests

Belarus Air Force chief shows keen interest in learning from PAF’s rich operational experience

ISLAMABAD: A high-level defense delegation led by Major General Andrei Yulianovich Lukyanovich, Commander of the Air Force & Air Defense of Belarus, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, at Air Headquarters Islamabad, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Thursday.

During the meeting, a wide array of mutual interests related to air power and military cooperation were thoroughly discussed.

The discussions also reaffirmed the mutual commitment of both nations to further strengthening their longstanding bilateral relations, with both sides agreeing to sustain close and continuous engagement between their respective air forces.

On his arrival, a smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Air Force presented a guard of honor to Major General Andrei Yulianovich Lukyanovich.

During the meeting, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu highlighted the robust bilateral military ties between the two countries and assured that PAF is committed to extending full support for the basic to tactical-level training of pilots and maintenance crews for capacity building of the Belarus Air Force.

He reiterated his resolve to consolidate the existing bilateral Air Force-to-Air Force ties between the two countries by enhancing collaboration, particularly in the areas of training, technological development, and operational capability.

A key highlight of the meeting was the mutual consensus on enhancing Air Force-to-Air Force cooperation through a variety of domains. This includes the initiation of high-level exchange programs aimed at fostering professional development between the two air forces.

Major General Andrei Yulianovich Lukyanovich expressed his sincere gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to him, underscoring the long-standing bond of friendship between Pakistan and Belarus.

The visiting dignitary conveyed the keen interest of the Belarus Air Force in learning from the Pakistan Air Force’s rich operational experience, particularly in the context of wartime operations. He also acknowledged PAF’s professionalism and effectiveness in complex operational environments and shared his Air Force’s eagerness to draw lessons from PAF’s combat-tested doctrines and training regimes.

Major General Andrei Yulianovich Lukyanovich shared his earnest desire for structured and formal training programs to be conducted by PAF for Belarus Air Force personnel, indicating a new chapter of collaboration in capacity-building and operational proficiency.

The commander of the Air Force & Air Defense of Belarus extended an invitation to CAS PAF seeking his participation in upcoming important and acclaimed defense-related events in Belarus, to bolster this relationship further by expanding and exploring new avenues for collaboration. Both sides agreed to work on the modalities of the visit, with the aim of furthering the strategic dialogue and exploring new avenues for bilateral defense cooperation.

This visit of Major General Andrei Yulianovich Lukyanovich to Air Headquarters, Islamabad, highlights the strong commitment of both nations to further enhance their military partnership through continued dialogue and collaboration.