In the aftermath of the conflict between Pakistan and India in May 2025, many feared New Delhi’s outreach to the Taliban-led Afghan government as tantamount to sandwiching Pakistan between two potential adversaries. Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar reiterated that they would build a relationship with Afghanistan “if it takes anything”. However, the much-anticipated bilateral ties between India and Afghanistan dropped significance with the Chinese involvement in mending the links between Islamabad and Kabul.

Beijing’s recent mediation overshadowed Indian efforts on our western front. The trilateral meeting between China, Pakistan and Afghanistan in Beijing on 21 May has raised a beacon of hope on the regional political landscape, as China, committed to its multilateralism and win-win development principles, once again fortified regional connectivity and peace by bringing Islamabad and Kabul back to the table. The meeting signals China’s growing influence in the international arena particularly to secure its BRI initiative through forging bonhomie and exerting its soft power.

In the latest trilateral meeting, Pakistan and Afghanistan’s agreement to exchange ambassadors, as they have since done, is a positive message for the regional and international warmongers as it sets the way for negotiations on shared issues such as terrorism and trade. The meeting also provided space for building mutual confidence between the two neighbouring countries amid the looming regional crisis. Moreover, Afghanistan and China’s engagement have vast potential for the former’s stability, regional integration and development.

Kabul has for long been seeking recognition by the international community; however, Chinese favour can be a decisive step in that direction provided that Afghanistan is ready to demonstrate its commitment to actively engage in crafting a regional cooperative environment by taking harsh measures against terrorism and bringing radical change in its domestic policies regarding civic rights, particularly girls’ education and an inclusive governmental setup.

Pakistan however has always wanted a stable government in Afghanistan as instability in Afghanistan has often resulted in cross-border terrorist attacks, illegal smuggling and immigration flux into Pakistan’s western provinces. An unstable neighbourhood becomes a breeding ground for terrorists’ infrastructure development, building safe havens and logistical facilities. The most striking indictment for Islamabad is the insurgents’ more proactive role on the heels of peace disruption on the eastern border, signaling a blatant link between terrorist attacks and New Delhi’s obsession with downplaying Islamabad.

Nonetheless, in the trilateral meeting another important development was Beijing’s integration of Afghanistan into its Belt and Road Initiative. China’s multilateral approach in regional development and cooperation is countering US hegemonic norms and principles in Asia. More and more countries are coming under China’s influence via the latter’s international institutions and initiatives such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and BRI, an ample proof of China’s growing influence in international governance. In the far east Asia China has engaged several nations under its banner of BRI, diminishing US influence and opening ways for cooperation and economic development. Beijing is also reducing its vulnerabilities to US-dominated strategic points like the Malacca Straits by developing alternative maritime routes and ports, including Gwadar port and the soon-to-be-completed Kyaukupu port in Myanmar, significantly reducing shipping distance to China.

The USA and its allies in the West are closely monitoring this development and trying to contain China through their alliances in the Indo-Pacific region such as Quad. The USA’s excessive reliance and confidence in New Delhi has also suffered a dent as the latter’s wishes to be backed by the USS in its latest military adventurism went downhill when Washington declared its neutrality. US President Trump has also been criticized vitriolically for his neutrality by the Indian media in multiple instances. Even the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his repeated appearance on TV has not named President Trump for his ceasefire efforts, indicating that Modi is not happy with his development in the recent conflict. Possibly, New Delhi is saved by Washington from Beijing.

However, if the current development is dissected with impartiality and reason, the most proactive role for peace, constructive engagement and regional development can be credited to China. The USA has always benefited from wars and never tried reconciliation and diplomacy in conflicts. The Iraq-invasion and Afghanistan war following the 9/11 security lapse could have avoided had the USA given a chance to diplomacy, but its unilateralism has always resulted in the destruction of many. The current Israel-Palestine conflict has an active backing of Washington and that is where its principles of human rights and non-violation collide.

On the other hand, China helped broker a peace deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran in 2023 putting an end to their seven years of hostility. Last year China also helped Palestinian groups and Hamas sign a unity deal in its capital. These developments not only underline Chinese diplomatic prowess but its ability to shape the global arena on the principles of multilateralism, peace and prosperity. India must also learn from Chinese principles, and that warmongering and hostility has bred nothing except destruction, retrogression, and hopelessness.