Arab apathy

During the recent tour of several Islamic countries in the Gulf region, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar, United States President Donald Trump was accorded lavish receptions and gifts that were worth billions of dollars. Ironically, during the state visits, Trump himself talked more than once about the plight of the people in Gaza who have been starving.

This is seriously unfortunate that the high and mighty of the Islamic world are averse to the idea of coming to the rescue of their own brethren, while they have billions of dollars to throw around on people who have been the known backers of the Zionists. The hapless Palestinians deserve every help that may come their way.

MANSOOR UL HAQ SOLANGI

KARACHI

