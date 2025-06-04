Angelina Jolie Takes First Major Personal Life Decision After Brad Pitt Divorce

Angelina Jolie is reportedly feeling ready to move on from her past with Brad Pitt, years after their split, and is now open to exploring new relationships. Sources claim that the actress, who has focused much of her energy on her children since her divorce, is now ready to embrace adult companionship and possibly settle down with the right person.

A source close to Jolie shared with Heat Magazine that the actress has spent years healing and focusing on her children, but after nearly a decade, she feels empowered and hopeful about her future. “After she and Brad split, Angelina was totally focused on their kids. But it’s been nearly a decade, and that side of her wasn’t going to stay dormant forever,” the insider explained. “She’s finally feeling healed enough to enjoy some adult companionship and has got her glow back.”

While Jolie is reportedly open to dating, she is committed to keeping her personal life private. The source emphasized that she is well aware of the intense scrutiny any new relationship would attract. “She’s hyper-aware that anyone she dates is going to be put under a microscope, so she’s purposefully keeping things very private,” they added.

Although Jolie knows many people from different walks of life, she isn’t exclusively focused on dating within Hollywood. While she remains open to the possibility of dating another actor, the insider noted that she would ideally prefer to settle down with someone outside of the industry.

For now, Jolie is reportedly enjoying “no-strings-attached fun” and is open to exploring all possibilities as she enters this new chapter in her life.