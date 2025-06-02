Sindh University PRO accuses police of bias in murder investigations

HYDERABAD: The spokesperson of Sindh University has accused the Kambar Shahdadkot police of applying double standards in murder investigations, urging the Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon to show equal urgency in pursuing the killers of his mother.

Public Relations Officer Nadir Ali Mugheri, in an open letter to the IGP, highlighted the swift arrest of a police official accused of murdering schoolteacher Sadaf Hasilo following Sindh High Court directives. He contrasted this with the lack of progress in the six-month-old murder case of his mother, Sardaraan Khatoon, where the nominated suspects remain at large.

Mugheri noted that the IGP had personally appeared in the Hasilo case, resulting in the immediate arrest of the accused. He questioned why similar action had not been taken in his mother’s case, despite court orders and repeated appeals.

He also criticised the performance of the district police under SSP Sajid Sadozai, saying they had failed to make any serious effort to apprehend the accused, Khairu Mugheri and his son Majid Mugheri.