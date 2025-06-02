Punjab Police neutralize four Khawarij terrorists in DG Khan border IBO

DG Khan Police encounter the terrorists in Kot Mubarak border area with Khyber Pakhtunkhawa: spokesperson

LAHORE/DERA GHAZI KHAN: Punjab Police achieved a major success in the fight against terrorism on Sunday, killing four suspected militants affiliated with Fitna al-Khawarij during a fierce encounter in the Kot Mubarak area of Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, law enforcement personnel launched a targeted operation in the border region between Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after receiving intelligence reports about militant movement and attempts to intimidate local residents.

The police teams, led by DPO Syed Ali under the supervision of RPO Dera Ghazi Khan Captain (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan, swiftly besieged the area and came under fire from heavily armed militants. The attackers reportedly used automatic weapons and took defensive positions among bushes and sand mounds.

In a timely and strategic response, police forces returned fire, neutralizing four militants during the exchange. Several others managed to escape, taking cover in the nearby terrain.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the deceased suspects, and a search-and-sweep operation is currently underway to locate any remaining members of the group.

Punjab IG Police Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated the Dera Ghazi Khan Police for killing four Khawarji terrorists, saying the Punjab Police has built a wall of lead against Khawarji terrorists. “The anti-national elements will never be allowed to succeed in their evil intentions,” the IGP declared.