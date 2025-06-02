Professor among six killed in separate road accidents across Karachi

KARACHI: At least six people, including a government college assistant professor, were killed and one woman injured in multiple road accidents reported across Karachi on Saturday.

A food delivery biker, identified as Murtaza, was killed on the spot after being hit by a speeding double cabin SUV on Khayaban-e-Nishat in DHA. Police arrested the driver, Usman Shah Rashidi, who is reportedly the grandson of former DIG Pir Hassan Shah Rashidi.

In another incident near Teen Talwar, a car rammed into a motorcycle, killing one rider and seriously injuring the other. The vehicle’s occupants were taken into custody by police.

A mathematics assistant professor, Iftikhar Ahmed Bhutto, died after a trailer struck his motorcycle near Landhi Future Mor. He was affiliated with a government college in Shah Faisal Colony.

In the Mauripur area, a man identified as Munir Ahmed Dharejo was killed in a road accident on Hub River Road. He was employed as a security guard with a private firm.

A young motorcyclist, Abiya Sadaqat, lost his life when a trailer hit him on Jam Sadiq Bridge near Qayyumabad. The trailer driver, Dilbar, was arrested at the scene.

Separately, a man named Shamoon died and his mother Anjum was injured when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car on Sharae Faisal.