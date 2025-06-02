Every govt school to have furniture, basic facilities by next year: KP CM

PESHAWAR: In a major move to strengthen public sector schools in the province, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has decided that hundred percent of students enrolled in government schools will be provided with furniture under the ongoing educational emergency.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure that the provision of furniture to every government school is completed during the next fiscal year, adding that no students in the public sector should sit on the floor owing to the unavailability of furniture.

He was chairing a meeting here on Sunday to finalize the Annual Development Programme for the upcoming financial year. The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister on Finance Mr. Muzammil Aslam, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Additional Chief Secretary for Planning and Development Ikramullah Khan, and administrative secretaries of relevant departments.

He further stated that all required funds for the provision of school furniture will be made available on a priority basis. Highlighting the government’s commitment to improving basic facilities, the Chief Minister emphasized that access to proper furniture, functional washrooms, and clean drinking water in government schools is a top priority and that there will be no compromise on these essentials.

He also instructed that a special program be launched to improve the quality of education in government schools, further directing that modern training be provided to teachers and that such training be made mandatory for all newly recruited educators.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on development proposals submitted by various departments, including Planning, Communications, Local Government, Education, Health, Irrigation, and Water Supply. Each proposed project was individually reviewed and finalized for inclusion in the upcoming development program.

Speaking to the participants, the Chief Minister said the new ADP will be a visionary document, laying the foundation for the province’s development agenda over the next four years. The plan will incorporate input from elected public representatives and prioritize projects based on the actual needs of communities across different regions.

He added that the ADP would include solid and practical projects serving broad public interests, with the majority of next year’s development funds allocated to completing ongoing projects. Projects with over 80% progress will be completed within the next year, while approximately 50% of other ongoing projects are also expected to reach completion in the same period.

The chief minister stressed that the new ADP will be realistic and aligned with the genuine needs of the public. “We will not pursue superficial progress while leaving essential needs behind,” he said. “We will ensure the wise and effective use of taxpayers’ money.” Declaring that “every constituency in the province is my constituency,” the chief minister pledged there would be no discrimination in the allocation of development projects. He assured that special attention would be given to uplifting underdeveloped regions.

KP CM Lauded for Including Karak Safe City Project in Upcoming ADP

Meanwhile, KP Minister for Agriculture Maj (r) Muhammad Sajjad Barakwal and Chairman DDAC Karak MPA Khurshid Khattak have expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the KP Chief Minister on behalf of the people of Karak for including the Karak Safe City Project in the ADP for the upcoming fiscal year. The project will be completed at an estimated cost of over Rs1 billion which will have a positive impact on the environment of Karak City and will also enhance the law and order situation. This project will include all the main areas of Karak City, Tangori Chowk, KDA, the newly constructed bypass, and the college. The minister said that the people of Karak are very grateful to Imran Khan and the Chief Minister for this important project.

The minister also disclosed that the chief minister has also issued orders to the health and finance departments to complete all the necessary requirements, including the approval of SNEs of BHU Mandawa and BHU Shahidan in the upcoming budget.

Similarly, on the special directions of the Chairman of DDAC MPA Khurshid Khattak and MNA Shahid Khattak, the solarization of Sabirabad and Makhbanda water supply schemes has been completed which will ensure the supply of drinking water to the areas, which was a long-standing demand of the residents.