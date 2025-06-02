Bilawal-led delegation reaches US to highlight Pakistan’s stance on Indian aggression

Parliamentary delegation also scheduled to meet UN Secretary-General António Guterres in New York

WASHINGTON: The high-level parliamentary delegation led by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached the United States on Sunday to represent Pakistan’s position on the recent conflict with India.

The high-level diplomatic visit comes following India’s provocation in the wake of Pahalgam attack. Both nuclear-armed neighbours experienced heightened military confrontation, during which Pakistan shot down six Indian aircraft. A ceasefire was reached following the intervention of US President Donald Trump.

According to sources, the committee headed by Bilawal will meet members of the US administration, Congress, think tanks, and media outlets to brief them on Pakistan’s stance regarding the escalating tensions with India.

The delegation aims to highlight what it calls the root causes of potential Pakistan-India conflict and raise concerns over India’s disinformation campaigns and foreign-influenced operations targeting Pakistan.

The committee will also meet United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres in New York, followed by meetings with senior officials of the Trump administration in Washington.

A key focus will be the implications of any disruption to the Indus Waters Treaty and its potential impact on regional security. “The parliamentary team will clearly communicate how India’s provocations and disinformation threaten regional peace,” a source familiar with the visit said.

The delegation is expected to remain in the US until June 9, after which it will travel to the United Kingdom and then continue on to various European countries. Prominent members of the delegation include former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar, former envoy Jalil Abbas Jilani, Khurram Dastgir, and Musadik Malik.

After ceasefire with India, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed Bilawal to lead a high-level delegation tasked with presenting ‘Pakistan’s case for peace’ on recent Indian aggression to the international community.

The committee will engage with global leaders and institutions to raise awareness about India’s actions and Pakistan’s concerns regarding the Indus Waters Treaty. The government has also planned to send additional delegations to other countries as part of a broader diplomatic outreach.