Achakzai vows to uphold constitution, defend Pashtun rights

PkMAP chief rejects portrayal of Pashtuns as extremists, saying community had been disproportionately affected by both global power rivalries and flawed domestic security policies

SWAT: Chairman Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and Member of the National Assembly, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, on Friday delivered a strongly worded address at a public jirga in Hazara, Kabal, reiterating his commitment to constitutional supremacy, Pashtun rights, and national sovereignty.

Speaking in his capacity as the head of the Tehreek Tahafuz-e-Ayeen Pakistan (Movement for the Protection of the Constitution of Pakistan), Mr Achakzai sharply criticised what he described as the country’s ongoing constitutional crisis, the marginalisation of the Pashtun people, and the unchecked role of powerful institutions in policymaking.

“The future of Pakistan hinges entirely on adherence to the Constitution. There can be no compromise on this fundamental principle,” he said, drawing repeated applause from the large crowd.

Mr Achakzai emphasized the Pashtuns’ right to ownership of natural resources, asserting that their struggle was rooted in both international law and Islamic values. “If Donald Trump can say ‘America First,’ then we, too, can say ‘Pashtun First,’” he remarked, clarifying that the demand was not secessionist but a call for dignity, equality, and justice.

Rejecting the portrayal of Pashtuns as extremists, Mr Achakzai said that the community had been disproportionately affected by both global power rivalries and flawed domestic security policies. “We are being punished twice — once by the world and again by our own state,” he said.

Drawing historical parallels, the MNA referenced the colonial-era division of the Pashtun region, lamenting that Pakistan had not only inherited but expanded this fragmentation. He also noted the cultural and historical significance of Swat as a centre of Buddhist civilisation and tourism, warning that poor governance and lawlessness had undermined the region’s economy.

Criticising the elite’s economic decisions, Mr Achakzai expressed concern over the country’s increasing reliance on foreign loans, particularly from the International Monetary Fund. He alleged that under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), local resources were being handed over to global investors without public consultation or transparency.

The PMAP chief also denounced the February 2024 general elections, calling them “blatantly rigged” and alleging that results were manipulated in favour of select candidates. “In this country, anyone who speaks of constitutional rule is branded a traitor,” he said.

He announced the launch of a nationwide movement after Eid-ul-Adha under the banner of Tehreek Tahafuz-e-Ayeen Pakistan, aimed at restoring democratic order and the supremacy of Parliament.

The jirga was attended by local elders, lawyers, teachers, political workers, civil society representatives, and intellectuals. The gathering concluded with a joint declaration calling for an end to institutional overreach and the recognition of the Pashtun people’s political, economic, and cultural rights.