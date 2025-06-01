PM Shehbaz stresses return of ‘misled’ Balochs into national mainstream

Acknowledges local grievances at Balochistan Grand Jirga, calling for unity to fight extremism

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday emphasized the importance of collective and sincere efforts to bring back the individuals “misguided” and “misled” by terrorists in Balochistan and reintegrate “them” into the national mainstream.

Addressing a Balochistan Grand Jirga during his visit to Quetta on Saturday, the prime minister stressed the need for resolving the issues through dialogue, acknowledging local grievances and calling for unity to fight extremism.

“Your concerns are fully respected, but… these terrorists know nothing except brutality — and such violence cannot be tolerated,” the premier emphasized.

He urged reconciliation through open dialogue. “Let us sit together as brothers. A strong and prosperous family is built on unity and conversation,” he added. He warned that terrorists were working against Pakistan’s progress and called on the people to reject their malicious agendas.

The grand jirga held in Quetta brought together tribal elders, lawmakers, and key stakeholders for consultations aimed at resolving long-standing issues, particularly those related to security and development.

Field Marshal Chief of Army Staff Syed Asim Munir, Baochistan’s Acting Governor Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and high ranking military and civil officials were also in attendance.

The security situation in Balochistan has gone bad from worse in recent months, as militants, long involved in a low-level insurgency, have stepped up the frequency and intensity of their attacks. The “Indian Proxy group,” including the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army, in particular, has adopted new tactics to inflict higher casualties and directly target Pakistani security forces.

Last month, ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry accused India of activating its “assets” to intensify terrorist attacks in Pakistan, presenting “irrefutable evidence” of Indian state-sponsored terrorism, directed by the Ind­ian military personnel.

Speaking at the Balochistan Grand Jirga in Quetta, PM Shehbaz stated that the terrorists in Balochistan must not be tolerated by the public, government or armed forces, emphasizing that “We must bring back the people who were misled by the terrorists onto the wrong track.”

He added that economic or social injustices cannot happen in Balochistan under lawlessness and stressed collectively solving the issues through talks.

“If there are any concerns, brothers need to sit together to solve those issues,” he emphasised. “The blood-thirsty terrorists who are against Pakistan’s success and welfare must be stopped. I want to ask what the gaps there are that we can fill with your suggestions to solve problems.”

Balochistan to receive Rs250bn under PSDP this year

The premier also announced that Balochistan will receive Rs250 billion in development funds from the federal budget.

He said, “In the upcoming budget, the federal-funded Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for provinces and the federation will be Rs1 trillion in total, out of which Balochistan will get Rs250 billion, which is 25 percent of the total PSDP.”

He added, “To me, even that seems like a small amount.”

“Whether it is Gwadar, Pasni, Chaman, Qila Saifullah, Quetta, Jhal Magsi or any other place, every penny of these resources must be honestly utilised for the public’s welfare.”

The premier also highlighted past development projects in the province, such as the Rs70bn solar initiative for farmers and the N-25 Highway.

Last month, PM Shehbaz announced that instead of passing on the relief of reduced oil prices in the international market to consumers, the government would use the saved money for the reconstruction of the N-25 Highway and completion of Phase-II of the Kachhi Canal project in Balochistan.

Addressing the Jirga, the premier recalled that in 2010, Punjab gave Rs11 billion from its share in NFC to Balochistan and that would be around Rs155-160 billion today. But for the sake of national unity, even Rs1600 billion would not be too much.”

“The vastness of Balochistan demands greater investment,” he added.