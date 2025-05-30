Surge in Chenab river flow after India releases water; authorities on alert for flood risk

MULTAN: The water level at Head Marala Barrage near Sialkot has risen sharply, with the Chenab River inflow reaching 100,000 cusecs, raising concerns about potential flooding in downstream areas.

The Irrigation Department reported a 50,000 cusecs increase in river flow over the past 24 hours and is closely monitoring the situation.

Officials attribute the surge to water released by India amid recent rains and accelerated glacier melt caused by intense heat. At Head Marala, the inflow stands at 100,000 cusecs, while the outflow is recorded at 77,000 cusecs.

However, a spokesperson for the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) cited differing figures, stating the inflow at 44,800 cusecs and outflow at 17,100 cusecs.

The spokesperson added that the combined usable water storage in Tarbela, Mangla, and Chashma reservoirs totals 4.528 million acre-feet.

At major reservoirs, the Indus River is flowing into Tarbela at 177,500 cusecs with an outflow of 152,000 cusecs. The Jhelum River’s inflow at Mangla is 39,600 cusecs, with an outflow of 10,800 cusecs. At Chashma Barrage, the Indus inflow is 228,700 cusecs and outflow 183,000 cusecs. These figures represent 24-hour average flows, the spokesperson clarified.

Approximately three weeks ago, India released a significant volume of water into the Chenab from the Salal and Baglihar dams in Jammu and Kashmir, escalating water levels downstream. This followed India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) after a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

The sudden water release caused the Chenab’s flow at Head Marala to jump from around 3,100 cusecs to 28,000 cusecs, triggering flood warnings in Punjab’s low-lying areas. Authorities said they were not given prior notice, prompting the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) to object to the breach of protocol. Emergency teams were dispatched to affected districts.

The 1960 Indus Water Treaty allocates water rights between India and Pakistan, assigning western rivers including the Chenab primarily to Pakistan. Pakistan officials view India’s suspension of the treaty and water releases as attempts to use water as a diplomatic tool amid heightened tensions.