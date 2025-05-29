Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan reaffirm unity, prioritise peace at trilateral summit

Historically allied nations reiterate mutual support on longstanding regional disputes, including Kashmir, Karabakh, and northern Cyprus

PM Shehbaz call to ‘reject conflict’ and prioritise peace

Our strength lies in our solidarity and mutual respect: PM notes

LACHIN/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday joined Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in a firm call to “reject conflict” and prioritize peace, as the three nations held a high-level trilateral summit in Lachin, Azerbaijan.

The meeting marked a symbolic display of unity among historically allied nations, with Pakistan, Turkiye, and Azerbaijan reaffirming mutual support on longstanding regional disputes, including Kashmir, Karabakh, and northern Cyprus.

PM Shehbaz was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir. The summit forms part of his four-nation diplomatic tour, which has already included visits to Türkiye and Iran. He is expected to proceed to Tajikistan next to attend the International Conference on Glaciers in Dushanbe.

Addressing the summit, Shehbaz said the world is facing “grave challenges” such as conflict, climate change, disease, and economic instability.

“This is why the three of us have assembled here today, opting for compassion while rejecting conflict,” he said. “We are confident that patience and wisdom will ultimately usher in peace and prosperity.”

He thanked President Aliyev for the warm hospitality and said the summit reflected “a meeting of hearts and souls of genuine friends and sincere well-wishers.”

Shehbaz recalled “fruitful discussions” held during last year’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kazakhstan and said the trilateral partnership was poised to rise to “new heights” in line with the aspirations of the people. “This would be no surprise to anyone, as Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Türkiye are bound together by deep historical, cultural, and spiritual ties forged through centuries of shared values and mutual support.”

The prime minister reaffirmed solidarity with Baku and Ankara, referencing Pakistan’s unwavering positions on Karabakh and Turkish Cyprus. He noted, “Our strength lies in our solidarity and mutual respect.”

Shehbaz thanked both nations for their visible public support during Pakistan’s recent military standoff with India, following the Pahalgam incident. “We could not but be mesmerized by the intensity of the fervor and enthusiasm of our common citizens,” he said.

He said India had failed to provide credible evidence linking Pakistan to the incident and had rejected Islamabad’s offer of a neutral and transparent international investigation.

Addressing the summit first, President Ilham Aliyev expressed concern over the recent Pakistan-India tensions and reiterated Azerbaijan’s solidarity with Pakistan. “We watched it very closely in the hope that peace would prevail. From the early hours, we expressed our solidarity with brotherly Pakistan,” he said.

Aliyev added that resolution through “dialogue and negotiations in line with the UN Charter and resolutions” was the best path forward.

PM’s congratulations to President Aliyev and people of Azerbaijan on Republic Day

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz also extended heartfelt congratulations to Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on their Republic Day. “The way the Azeri nation fought for its liberation, you earned a high position in the community of nations,” he said.

He also praised President Erdogan’s handling of the Kurdish rebel issue, referring to the PKK’s recent decision to disband. “That goes to explain in volumes, my brother, your diplomatic skills to resolve this issue. By virtue of this, you have earned a high place and influence not only in the region but beyond,” he said.

A day earlier, Shehbaz held a bilateral meeting with President Aliyev and thanked him for Azerbaijan’s support during the recent confrontation with India. The meeting was also attended by COAS Gen Munir.

According to a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to diversify their strategic partnership and promote investment opportunities. Azerbaijan agreed to facilitate the exchange of delegations to advance discussions on its investment in Pakistan.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Shehbaz described the visit as a celebration of “historic bonds rooted in shared history, mutual trust and unwavering support for each other.” He expressed confidence that under President Aliyev’s leadership, bilateral ties would “continue to grow from strength to strength.”