On Youm-e-Takbeeer, civil, military leadership reaffirms doctrine of credible minimum deterrence

Premier Shehbaz Sharif and President Zardari call for unity and determination to transform country into economic power

Armed forces renew ‘unflinching resolve’ to defend motherland against all threats: ISPR

Says day’s commemoration affirms our doctrine of credible minimum deterrence, rooted in principle of maintaining peace and strategic stability in region

ISLAMABAD: The civil and military leadership on Wednesday lauded Pakistan’s nuclear capability and described it as a steadfast commitment to preserving its sovereignty and territorial integrity, saying Youm-e-Takbeer was more than a celebration to reaffirm the doctrine of credible minimum deterrence, as evidenced in the recent confrontation with India.

Twenty-seven years ago on this very day, May 28, 1998, a team of Pakistani scientists led by Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and Dr Samar Mubarakmand carried out nuclear tests in the Raskoh Hills in Chagai, in response to Indian nuclear tests.

With a public holiday in the country, the nation celebrated Youm-e-Takbeer to mark the historic day of May 28, 1998 when Pakistan joined the club of nuclear powers after atomic tests in the hills of Chagai, Balochistan. Pakistan became the seventh nuclear nation in the world and the first Muslim state to have a nuclear arsenal.

Rallies, seminars, and flag-hoisting ceremonies were held in all four province, including the AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan to commemorate the occasion.

پاکستان کو ایٹمی طاقت بنے 27 سال مکمل آج پاکستان بھرمیں ’’یوم تکبیر‘‘ قومی جذبے سے منایا جا رہا ہے 28مئی1998کو پاکستان نے بھارت کے5 ایٹمی دھماکوں کے جواب میں 6 ایٹمی دھماکے کرکے ملک کے دفاع کو ناقابلِ تسخیر بنا دیا آج پوری قوم کا سر فخر سے بُلند ہے اور پہلی اسلامی ایٹمی طاقت… pic.twitter.com/WVJ5YJ93NI — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) May 28, 2025

In their separate messages, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, and the armed forces congratulated the nation “on this day of great significance.”

PM Shehbaz emphasized that Youm-e-Takbeer was more than a celebration and was a solemn reminder of Pakistan’s resolve to safeguard its sovereignty, according to the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

The premier appreciated the nation’s spirit during the confrontation with India and linked this year’s commemoration with recent success in defending itself from “an unjustified war imposed by India.” “The joys of Youm-e-Takbeer have further increased for a nation filled with victory,” PM Shehbaz stated.

PM Shehbaz, in a post on X, said, “We thank Allah Almighty for His countless blessings and for granting us yet another glorious victory in the face of recent Indian aggression.”

As the nation celebrates Youm-e-Takbeer, we thank Allah Almighty for His countless blessings and for granting us yet another glorious victory in the face of recent Indian aggression. Twenty-seven years ago, on this historic day, PM Mian Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan’s defence… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 28, 2025

“We commend our valiant armed forces for their unwavering resolve and determination to defend the nation’s frontiers against all external and internal threats.

“In the same spirit of unity and resolve, we pledge to build Pakistan into a strong economic power that would become the envy of the world,” the premier vowed.

He hailed his brother and then-PM Nawaz Sharif for making “Pakistan’s defence invincible with his bold and courageous decision in 1998 to go ahead with a peaceful nuclear test in the face of strong opposition from many powerful countries”.

He also paid tribute to former president Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for his “visionary leadership”, as well as “brilliant scientists and engineers who turned the vision and aspirations of the entire nation into reality”.

In his statement on the occasion, PM Shehbaz urged the nation to carry the spirit of Youm-e-Takbeer beyond defense and into economic transformation.

Thanking patriotic Pakistanis, he said, “I salute the nation, which made immense sacrifices for the completion of the nuclear programme and wrote a proud story of its determination and faith.”

Reflecting on the historic nuclear tests conducted during Nawaz’s tenure, Shehbaz noted that the decision to respond with six nuclear tests, compared to India’s five, was a demonstration of “iron resolve” in the face of global pressure and sanctions.

“Mr Nawaz Sharif represented the aspirations and national interests of the entire nation … and made our geographical borders impregnable forever,” the premier stressed.

The premier also paid glowing tribute to the architects of Pakistan’s nuclear programme, including Bhutto and Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan. He invoked the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and said, “National history is a witness that the people and political leadership of Pakistan have always made the impossible possible.”

In a statement, President Zardari highlighted that the 1998 achievement was not “merely a demonstration of our technological advancement — it was a calculated decision to ensure peace through strength, to maintain the strategic balance in South Asia, and to protect our nation against any external aggression.”

“In today’s evolving regional security situation, our nuclear capability continues to serve as a credible minimum deterrent that guarantees our peace and ensures that no one can undermine our sovereignty and national security,” the president observed.

He noted that Pakistan “demonstrated its strategic patience and commitment to peace” in the face of recent unprovoked Indian aggression.

“Our calibrated response, under Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, was measured and effective, which forced the enemy to cease its hostile actions.”

He reaffirmed that Pakistan did not seek conflict and was committed to the principles of peaceful coexistence and respect for international law. “This day serves as a reminder of our commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of our beloved country,” the president said.

President Zardari also paid a rich tribute to Pakistani scientists and engineers as well as civil and military leadership. He also appreciated Bhutto for laying the foundation of the nuclear programme and ex-premier Benazir Bhutto’s role in further strengthening it.

Armed forces renew ‘unflinching resolve’ to defend motherland against all threats

The armed forces of Pakistan, along with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and services chiefs, have extended heartfelt felicitations to the people of Pakistan on the 27th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer.

In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), stated, “This day underscores Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to preserving its sovereignty and territorial integrity. It affirms our doctrine of credible minimum deterrence, rooted in the principle of maintaining peace and strategic stability in the region.”

Pakistan’s Armed Forces, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee & Services Chiefs, have extended heartfelt felicitations to the people of Pakistan on the 27th anniversary of ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’@OfficialDGISPR #News #RadioPakistan #YoumETakbeer https://t.co/Dzk0QVaPHD pic.twitter.com/DU3cEtnx4D — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) May 28, 2025

The armed forces reiterated their “unflinching resolve to defend the motherland against all threats across the full spectrum of conflict.”

“As responsible custodians of the nation’s strategic assets, we reaffirm that our nuclear capability remains solely for defensive purposes and stands as a guarantor of peace,” the military reaffirmed.

“Youm-e-Takbeer commemorates the momentous occasion in 1998 when Pakistan emerged as a nuclear power — restoring the strategic balance in South Asia and asserting its sovereign right to self-defense,” it noted.

The ISPR highlighted that the historic achievement epitomized the nation’s resolve, unity, and unwavering pursuit of a dignified and peaceful existence.

“Pakistan’s strategic capability is a national trust, reflecting the collective aspirations of its people. The commemoration of Youm-e-Takbeer is a tribute to the foresight of visionary leadership, the brilliance of our scientists and engineers, and the countless contributions of all those who rendered Pakistan’s defense unassailable,” it added.

“Let this day renew our collective pledge to remain vigilant, united, and resolute in our commitment to the security, progress, and prosperity of our beloved homeland.” The armed forces honored the “sacrifices that made this milestone possible.”

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, addressing his father, said, “The service to Pakistan that Allah Almighty wrote in your destiny has not been shared by anyone else.”

پاکستان کی جو خدمت اللّٰہ تعالی نے آپ کے مقدر میں لکھی ہے، وہ کسی اور کے حصے میں نہیں آئی۔

قوم کو یومِ تکبیر مبارک!

شکریہ نواز شریف!

پاکستان ہمیشہ زندہ باد 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/ZoeFN3Okwe — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 27, 2025

In his message, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah noted, “May 28 marks Pakistan’s dignity, resolve, and scientific strength.”

On #YoumETakbeer, CM @MuradAliShahPPP tribute:

“May 28 marks Pakistan’s dignity, resolve & scientific strength. Salute to Shaheed Bhutto for nuclear vision & Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for strengthening defence.

Pakistan’s defense is unshakable, we stand united” pic.twitter.com/Y0LMvxUdsZ — Sindh Chief Minister House (@SindhCMHouse) May 28, 2025

Paying tribute to Bhutto and Benazir, he asserted, “Pakistan’s defense is unshakable; we stand united.”

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi noted that Youm-i-Takbeer had become a “metaphor for pride, determination, and dignity for the Pakistani nation.”

“Youm-i-Takbeer is not just a day, but an ideology, a pledge, a message that Pakistan will always remain strong and enduring.”

The Balochistan government’s X account called the 1998 tests a “historic moment of strength, unity, and deterrence.”

The PTI paid tribute to the late Dr Abdul Qadeer, saying, “The credit for making Pakistan a nuclear power goes to Dr Abdul Qadeer and his colleagues.

“The entire nation is grateful to them for this great achievement. May Allah Almighty reward them greatly for it. We pay tribute to them for this great service to the country and nation.”

پاکستان کو ایٹمی قوت بنانے کا سہرا ڈاکٹر عبد القدیر اور انکے رفقاء کے سر پر ہے، اس عظیم کارنامے پر ساری قوم ان کی شکر گزار ہے، اللہ تعالیٰ انہیں اس پر اجر عظیم عطا فرمائے۔ ہم ملک و قوم کی اس عظیم خدمت پر انہیں خراج تحسین پیش کرتے ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/32hETSqECC — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 28, 2025

Former foreign minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari “credited the “foresight and unparalleled courage” of his grandfather Bhutto, who “showed the dream of making Pakistan a nuclear power and provided a practical basis for it.”

“Our nuclear defense is a symbol of the trust of these martyrs and their unparalleled sacrifices, and a strong shield for future generations. We should never forget how much struggle and sacrifice are behind it,” the MNA said in a post on X.

“Let us all work together to build a Pakistan that is a true reflection of peace, progress, and the hopes of the people.”

In a separate statement issued by his party, Bilawal “saluted the tireless efforts of Pakistan’s scientists, engineers, armed forces, and visionary political leadership.”

He also remembered his mother, Benazir, who, “with her sagacity and determination, protected and advanced the nuclear program during her tenure.”