NATIONAL

Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – 29th May 2025

By Web Desk

All Gold prices mentioned above are quoted by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Previous article
25-5-29 LHR
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

CII rejects bill banning marriage under 18, calls it un-Islamic

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has rejected a bill that prohibits marriage under the age of 18, describing it as contrary to...

Pakistan condemns Modi’s ‘inflammatory remarks,’ urges India to return to int’l order

Book Review: New trends in Urdu Poetry

On Youm-e-Takbeeer, civil, military leadership reaffirms doctrine of credible minimum deterrence

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.