CII rejects bill banning marriage under 18, calls it un-Islamic

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has rejected a bill that prohibits marriage under the age of 18, describing it as contrary to Islamic teachings. The council also declared the Child Marriage Restraint Bill 2025, presented by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, in conflict with Shariah law.

At a meeting chaired by Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi, the CII reviewed the bill introduced by MNA Sharmila Faruqi and passed by the National Assembly on May 17. The bill aims to eliminate child marriages by banning registration of marriages where either party is under 18. It also prescribes punishments, including imprisonment and fines, for violations.

The council stated that provisions defining marriage under 18 as sexual assault and the related penalties do not align with Islamic injunctions. It noted the bill was not referred to the CII for consultation before its passage.

The CII also opposed mandatory thalassemia testing before marriage, recommending it remain optional to avoid unnecessary complications. It expressed concerns about the forced provision of dowry, stating it contradicts Islamic teachings.

Additionally, the council affirmed that women should have the right to choose their domicile after marriage and ruled that after the completion of iddat—the mandatory waiting period—a husband is no longer financially responsible for a divorced wife.

The meeting also considered amendments to the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill 2025 and addressed inquiries related to Islamic finance and accountability matters.