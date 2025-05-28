NATIONAL

Women cotton pickers to launch climate literacy campaign to raise awareness about the impacts of climate change

By News Desk
Cotton

Women cotton pickers in Matiari district are launching a climate literacy campaign to raise awareness about the impacts of climate change and the need for safer working conditions. This effort is driven by women agricultural workers and leaders from women-led cotton workers’ trade unions.

The campaign was planned during a two-day Training of Trainers workshop on Climate Change and Health Literacy. The workshop was organised by the Sindh Community Foundation in collaboration with the Commonwealth Foundation.

The initiative aims to empower women workers and growers with knowledge on climate risks and to promote labour rights in the district.

