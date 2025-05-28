Sindh launches polio campaign to vaccinate over 10 million children

KARACHI: The Sindh government’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has launched a province-wide anti-polio campaign that will run until June 1. The campaign aims to vaccinate more than 10.6 million children under five years of age across 30 districts.

Over 80,000 trained health workers will conduct door-to-door vaccination drives, supported by 25,539 security personnel. Children aged six to 59 months will also receive Vitamin A supplements to boost immunity.

Following successful rounds in February and April, this phase is considered vital to strengthen efforts to eradicate polio nationwide. Despite progress, environmental samples from districts including Karachi, Hyderabad, and Larkana still indicate traces of the virus. So far, four polio cases have been reported in Sindh this year.

The EOC spokesperson emphasized that as long as poliovirus exists anywhere globally, it remains a threat to children in Pakistan. The campaign is active in 1,292 union councils, with district administrations, health departments, and partner organizations supporting the teams.

Parents and community leaders are urged to play an active role in the campaign. Children who miss their polio drops can contact the helpline at 1166 or send a WhatsApp message to 0346-7776546.