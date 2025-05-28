PTI salutes ‘unsung heroes’ for making Pakistan’s defense impregnable

Sh Waqas demands abolishment of 26th Amendment, labels it ‘burial ground of constitution’

Vows PTI will fight till last ball for constitutional supremacy, democracy, rule of law

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram paid growing tribute to the scientists, engineers, and unsung heroes who burned midnight oil to make Pakistan’s defense impregnable and invincible despite immense hurdles and international pressures.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, PTI CIS said that on this day Pakistan emerged as the first nuclear power in the Islamic world and the seventh globally, and this momentous achievement sent a powerful message to the world that Pakistan is a resolute and indomitable nation. He emphasized that this achievement was not the legacy of any single political party but a national day of pride and honor for every Pakistani.

He paid special tribute to Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, Dr Samar Mubarakmand, and countless others who dedicated their lives to securing Pakistan’s sovereignty and turned the dream into a reality.

“It is deeply regrettable that Dr AQ Khan, the father of Pakistan’s nuclear program, was forced to apologize on national television,” Waqas added. “PTI founder Imran Khan was the only political leader who condemned this humiliation and stood by Dr. Khan, because he is, was, and will forever remain our national hero, a symbol of Pakistan’s pride and resilience,” PTI CIS maintained.

Shifting focus to the current political and judicial crisis, Waqas strongly criticized the 26th Constitutional Amendment, calling it the burial ground of the Constitution. PTI CIS declared that justice has become a rare commodity in Pakistan, as the judicial process is plagued by delays, inefficiency, and a blatant disregard for constitutional principles.

He lamented that the current system was stealing justice rather than merely delaying it. “The most alarming example is that we are forced to protest just to get the PTI founder’s case heard,” Waqas added. PTI CIS went on to say that members of provincial and national assemblies from Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been compelled to take to the streets—simply to demand a hearing for a political leader’s case.

He lamented that despite repeated assurances from the acting chief justice of IHC, no progress has been made so far, as Punjab police disregarded the court’s orders with complete impunity.

PTI CIS warned that Pakistan’s judiciary has become a global topic of discussion for all the wrong reasons, adding that the judiciary today appears powerless or unwilling to uphold justice. “We are not asking for special favors—we are demanding the release of our leader, who is being held unjustly,” he asserted.

Reminding the nation of PTI’s unwavering stance against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Waqas quoted the PTI founder as saying, “Modi is a shameless man; he will betray again.” He reiterated PTI’s commitment to Pakistan, saying, “We are ready to sacrifice our wealth, our lives, and even our children for this nation—but unity is the need of the hour.” However, he made it clear, “Unity not just in war, but even in peace, we deserve justice, dignity, and our constitutional rights.”

Addressing the Al-Qadir Trust case, Waqas called it a mockery of justice, saying that not a single rupee was received by the PTI founder or Bushra Bibi. “The entire world knows that Imran Khan has never been involved in corruption, yet he is being denied basic human, constitutional, and legal rights—no meetings with his children, no contact with his sisters, not even access to books,” he added.

He asserted that the Form 47 government was suffering from Imran Khan’s phobia, as Punjab Police was preventing political leaders from meeting the founder, violating fundamental constitutional rights, besides surveillance cameras monitoring every movement. “This is authoritarianism, not justice,” Waqas declared.

“We urge those in power to abandon this path. We are not asking for favors — we demand the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law,” PTI CIS stated. However, Waqas made it clear that despite all hardship and travesty of justice, the PTI chairman-for-life would not strike any deal. “Ten months ago, he declared that he was ready to spend his life in jail but would never compromise on his principles,” Waqas recalled. “Even Rana Sanaullah has admitted that the PTI founder remains unshaken and unbroken,” he reminded.

Highlighting another instance of judicial failure, Waqas spoke about Reza Ali, imprisoned in Kot Lakhpat Jail for two years without evidence. “His grandmother pleaded for his innocence, yet it took two years for the Supreme Court to grant bail,” he said. “The person he was accused of injuring was not even listed among the injured. This is not justice—this is deliberate oppression,” he added.

PTI CIS demanded that the controversial 26th constitutional amendment must be abolished forthwith, as it is destroying Pakistan, our democracy, our institutions, and our future. “We stand not just for one leader or party, but for justice, democracy, and the soul of this nation,” he added.

Waqas vowed that PTI would fight till the last ball—we will never surrender, come what may.