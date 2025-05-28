NATIONAL

Property dealer shot dead in Korangi over dispute

By News Desk

KARACHI: A property dealer was shot and killed by armed suspects in Zaman Town, Korangi, on Monday before the assailants fled the scene.

The victim, identified as 45-year-old Noor Muhammad Farooqi, was taken to Jinnah Hospital for medico-legal formalities while police arrived at the site. Eyewitnesses reported that Farooqi was seated between the suspects on their motorcycle when one ordered him to run before opening fire. Despite being wounded, Farooqi managed to reach an alley but the attackers returned and shot him again before escaping.

Police recovered four 9mm pistol shells from the scene and have launched a manhunt. Initial investigations suggest the shooting stemmed from a personal enmity or grudge.

In a related incident, a citizen on Shaheed-e-Millat Road shot dead a fleeing bandit who had reportedly looted citizens before trying to escape on a motorcycle. The 26-year-old suspect was killed, while two accomplices managed to flee.

