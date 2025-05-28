Pakistan condemns Modi’s Gujarat remarks as ‘reckless provocation’

Such statement ‘blatantly violate’ fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s foreign ministry on Tuesday condemned the recent remarks by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a Gujarat rally as “reckless provocation,” terming the “rhetoric a threat to regional peace.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the FO said, “Pakistan has taken note of Modi’s remarks delivered in Gujarat with the theatrical flourish of a campaign rally rather than the sobriety expected of the leader of a nuclear-armed state.”

“The hate-driven invocation of violence in his remarks is deeply disturbing, not only for its content but for the dangerous precedent it sets in region already burdened by volatility,” the FO stated.

Modi’s rhetoric follows the recent military confrontation between India and Pakistan after the former accused Islamabad of involvement in a deadly attack in Pahalgam, a tourist resort in the Indian-occupied Kashmir, without evidence and announced a slew of provocative moves, including the suspension of the decades-old Indus Water Treaty (IWT).

On the night of May 6-7, New Delhi intensified the confrontation into a military one by launching a series of air strikes in Pakistan, resulting in civilian casualties. Islamabad responded by downing five Indian jets. After intercepting drones sent by India and tit-for-tat strikes on each other’s airbases, it took American intervention on May 10 for both sides to finally drop their guns as a ceasefire was reached.

In a video shared by Indian news outlet ANI, Modi says, “The people of Pakistan must come forward to rid their country of terrorism. Their youth will have to come forward.”

He went on to say: “Live a life of peace, eat your bread, or [choose my] bullet,” he added. Modi then about India’s progress, saying the country has passed Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy. He then attacked Pakistan, saying, “India believes in tourism, but Pakistan sees terrorism as tourism. That’s dangerous for the world.”

Modi further claimed that Indian forces had destroyed Pakistani air bases after attacks in the past, and when Pakistan targeted civilians in May, India answered with double the force.

#WATCH | Bhuj, Gujarat: “… sukh chain ki zindagi jiyo, roti khao, warna meri goli to hai hi…,” says PM Narendra Modi. He further says, “The people of Pakistan need to come forward to get their country rid of terrorism. Their youth will have to come forward…'” pic.twitter.com/v84WxNjTGP — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2025

“We regret the continued erosion of maturity and decorum in Indian statecraft,” the FO said.

The FO noted that such statement “blatantly violate” the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter, which obliges member states to resolve disputes peacefully and to refrain from the threat or use of force against the sovereignty or political independence of other states.

🔊PR NO.1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the Recent Remarks by the Prime Minister of India. pic.twitter.com/csrvgNHLZc — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) May 26, 2025

“Pakistan views these remarks as a reckless provocation, intended to distract from the ongoing human rights abuses and demographic engineering in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

“Pakistan’s record as a leading contributor to UN peacekeeping and its consistent cooperation in global counter-terrorism efforts speak louder than any hostile soundbite.”

“If extremism is indeed a concern for the Indian government, it would do well to turn inward-toward the alarming rise of majoritarianism, religious intolerance, and the systematic disenfranchisement of minorities under the increasingly brutal Hindutva ideology,” the FO said.

It added that Pakistan remains committed to peace based on mutual respect and sovereign equality.

“However, any threat to its security or territorial integrity will be met with firm and proportionate measures, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

“The international community must take serious note of India’s escalating rhetoric, which undermines regional stability and the prospects for lasting peace.”