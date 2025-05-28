Pakistan, Azerbaijan reiterate shared pledge to diversify strategic partnership

PM Shehbaz, President Aliyev review full spectrum of bilateral relations and express satisfaction over upward trajectory of multifaceted cooperation

Two leaders reaffirm commitment to deepening of bilateral partnership, working to further shared objectives at bilateral and regional levels

PM expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan’s leadership for steadfast support during recent Pakistan-India confrontation

Reiterates both countries had stood by each other on every occasion and would continue to do so

LACHIN/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev reiterated the shared pledge to diversify the strategic partnership through investment in mutually beneficial avenues, underscoring the importance of coordinated efforts to promote regional stability and principled positions on key international issues, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Premier Shehbaz Sharif met with President Aliyev after landing in Azerbaijan’s city of Lachin earlier Tuesday as part of his four-nation tour to appreciate their support for Pakistan during the recent military confrontation with India.

PM Shehbaz Sharif had started his expedition on May 25 with a visit to Türkiye, and then he went to Tehran on Monday, where he held detailed meetings with the Iranian leadership, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan, citing the Prime Minister’s Office.

Tajikistan is the final stop of the prime minister’s trip, ending on May 30, the APP said.

During their meeting on Tuesday, PM Shehbaz and Aliyev reviewed the “full spectrum of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction over the upward trajectory of political, economic, defense, and cultural cooperation” between their countries, state broadcaster PTV News reported.

Unity & brotherhood — in the end, that's all that matters! 🇵🇰🫱🏼‍🫲🏽🇦🇿

The prime minister expressed gratitude to President Aliyev for the steadfast support during the recent Pakistan-India confrontation and “acknowledged the public expressions of solidarity from both the leadership and the people of brotherly Azerbaijan.”

Earlier this month, Aliyev had congratulated Shehbaz upon Pakistan’s “remarkable success,” according to the PM Office.

He noted that the people of Azerbaijan “celebrated the success of Pakistan in Marka-i-Haq against India,” referring to the Pakistan armed forces’ response to Indian aggression.

A video shared by the government showed President Aliyev greeting the premier with a hug and the two sharing an energetic handshake.

The Azerbaijan side agreed to the exchange of delegations regarding progress in its investment in Pakistan, with delegation-level talks to be organized “very soon,” Radio Pakistan reported.

I was honoured to meet my dear brother President Ilham Aliyev today in the beautiful and serene city of Lachin. I thanked him for Azerbaijan's unwavering support to Pakistan in the recent Pakistan-India conflict.

We reaffirmed our shared resolve to deepen…

We reaffirmed our shared resolve to deepen… pic.twitter.com/jZ1HIjYr1o — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 27, 2025

The prime minister reiterated that both countries had stood by each other on every occasion and would continue to do so. He also conveyed his warm felicitations to Aliyev and his nation ahead of the Azerbaijan Republic Day tomorrow.

The two leaders underscored the importance of coordinated efforts to promote regional stability, mutual prosperity, and principled positions on key international issues, the report added.

The meeting concluded with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to the deepening of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan partnership and working closely to further advance shared objectives at the bilateral and regional levels.

The Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, H.E Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, held a bilateral meeting with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev, in the city of Lachin on 28 May 2025. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator…

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi were also present during the meeting, according to a post on the government’s official X account.

The leaders also met over a luncheon, according to state media.

"Unity and brotherhood — in the end, that's all what matters!" posted Dar on his X account. He also shared a video showing glimpses of Aliyev and the Pakistani top leadership having a cordial conversation.

PM arrives in Azerbaijan to attend Trilateral Summit

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday arrived in the city of Lachin, Azerbaijan where at Lachin Airport, he was received by Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin and other diplomatic staff, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

وزیراعظم پاکستان- ترکیہ- آذربائیجان سہ فریقی اجلاس میں شرکت کے لئے آذربائیجان کے شہر لاچین پہنچ گئے! وزیراعظم ترکیہ کے صدر عزت مآب رجب طیب ایردوان اور آذربائیجان کے صدر عزت مآب الہام علییوف کے ہمراہ پاکستان ترکیہ ـ آذربائیجان سہ فریقی اجلاس میں شرکت کریں گے۔…

The prime minister is set to attend the Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit alongside presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Aliyev, according to APP, citing the Prime Minister’s Office.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi accompanied the prime minister.

Earlier in Istanbul, both Premier Shehbaz Sharif and President Erdogan had “reaffirmed their principled support for each other’s core concerns, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.”

In Tehran, the premier expressed Pakistan’s willingness to talks with India to resolve ongoing issues, including the core issue of Kashmir and water security, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz will have “wide-ranging discussions with the leaders of these countries on issues ranging from bilateral relations and matters of regional to international importance,” the Foreign Office had said earlier.

It added, “The PM will also have the opportunity to express the deepest appreciation and acknowledgement for the support extended to Pakistan by the friendly countries during the recent crisis with India.”

On the last leg of his four-country tour, PM Shehbaz will also attend the International Conference on Glaciers being held in Tajikistan’s capital, Dushanbe, on May 29 and 30.