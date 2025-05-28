Mercury to rise above 40°C as heatwave grips Karachi

KARACHI: Temperatures in Karachi are expected to climb sharply over the next two days, with the mercury forecast to reach between 39°C and 41°C on Thursday and Friday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Wednesday.

The PMD warned that the city will experience very hot and dry conditions, accompanied by strong winds on both days. Across most parts of Sindh, weather will remain hot to very hot and dry.

However, isolated areas in upper Sindh, including Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, and Khairpur, may see light rain with thunderstorms and dust storms today. Similar conditions are expected in parts of Badin and Tharparkar districts.

The rising temperatures follow recent severe weather that affected upper and central Pakistan, causing six deaths, including two children, and injuring more than two dozen people. Strong winds and heavy rains damaged homes, crops, and infrastructure.

The PMD said moist currents continue to penetrate upper and central regions, while a westerly wave is expected to enter northern areas, triggering windstorms, thunderstorms, and possible hail in Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

Recent incidents include a cloudburst in Muzaffarabad’s Bhalgran area that killed three people, a storm accident in Punjab’s Attock district that claimed one life and injured five, and a wall collapse in Multan causing the death of a 10-year-old girl. Injuries were also reported in Rawalpindi, Hazro, Mianwali, Shamsabad, and Swabi district.

Rain and hailstorms damaged crops and uprooted trees in Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Abbottabad, and surrounding areas. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority reported damage to wheat crops in Mardan and disruptions to roads and public infrastructure.

Islamabad experienced a strong windstorm that uprooted trees and billboards, causing panic among residents and motorists. The National Disaster Management Authority warned of continued heavy to moderate rain risks and potential landslides in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The National Emergency Operations Center advised residents in vulnerable areas, including Mansehra, Kolai Palas, Upper Kohistan, Darel, Diamir, Gilgit, Nagar, and Hunza, to avoid unnecessary travel. Citizens have been urged to stay informed through local news and the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App, while emergency teams remain on alert.