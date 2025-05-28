India to hold large-scale civil defence drills near Pakistan border amid ceasefire

ISLAMABAD: India plans to conduct extensive civil defence mock drills on Thursday in four states bordering Pakistan, including Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Punjab, Gujarat, and Haryana. These exercises come weeks after the two countries agreed to a ceasefire following recent military tensions.

Indian media report that the drills will simulate emergency scenarios such as air raids, drone attacks, and other wartime situations to enhance preparedness. Haryana will carry out its state-wide exercise, “Operation Shield,” across 22 districts starting at 5 pm local time. A controlled blackout of 15 minutes will also be observed near critical installations, excluding essential emergency services.

Dr Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary of Haryana’s Home Department, said the exercise aims to evaluate emergency response mechanisms and improve coordination among civil administration, defence forces, and local communities.

The drills follow a similar statewide exercise held on May 7, shortly after India launched airstrikes on Pakistan that struck civilian areas, resulting in the deaths of 26 civilians. The subsequent military confrontation ended on May 10 with a US-brokered ceasefire after intense exchanges between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Pakistan’s military reported 53 fatalities during the conflict, including 13 armed forces personnel and 40 civilians. The recent hostilities were triggered by an attack in IIOJK that killed 26 tourists, with India blaming Pakistan without providing evidence.