Fake Zamzam water factory busted in Sharjah, operator arrested

By News Desk
  1. SHARJAH: Authorities in Sharjah raided a residential property operating as a fake Zamzam water factory and arrested the individual responsible for bottling ordinary water and selling it fraudulently as sacred Zamzam water. The accused used attractive bottles and labels to mislead consumers about the water’s authenticity.

Officials seized numerous bottles, cartons, and other evidence during the operation. Investigations also revealed that the suspect had used the name of a licensed water trading company to carry out financial fraud. Following the raid, the company’s license was revoked and the case referred to Sharjah Police for further action.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid purchasing unlicensed products, especially those promoted on social media, and to report suspicious activities through the municipality’s call center at 993.

Separately, Saudi Arabia renewed its call for strict compliance with Hajj regulations, emphasizing that only individuals holding valid permits can participate in the pilgrimage. Violators face immediate deportation and a 10-year entry ban. The Saudi Ministry of Interior and the Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary highlighted the importance of the “No Hajj Without a Permit” campaign to ensure smooth pilgrimage operations and pilgrim safety.

