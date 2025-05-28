Experts warn of rising super typhoid cases amid antibiotic resistance

KARACHI: Medical experts have raised alarm over an increase in super typhoid cases across Karachi, attributing the surge to widespread misuse of antibiotics that has weakened immune systems and led to drug-resistant bacteria.

Dr Faisal Javed, a general physician at Jinnah Hospital, explained that the extensively drug-resistant (XDR) typhoid strain no longer responds to common oral antibiotics, requiring costly intravenous treatments. He warned that cases are expected to rise further after Eidul Azha.

Typhoid, caused by Salmonella Typhi, spreads through contaminated water, unhygienic utensils, and poor food safety—conditions common in areas with inadequate sanitation.

Dr Faisal criticized unqualified practitioners and under-equipped labs for relying on unreliable tests like “Typhi Dot” or stool analysis, which can produce false positives and lead to misdiagnosis. He stressed that blood culture testing remains the most accurate diagnostic method despite its week-long processing time.

Symptoms of typhoid include high fever, abdominal pain, constipation or diarrhea, gas, and body aches. The XDR strain tends to cause more severe illness and can damage vital organs if untreated.

To aid recovery, Dr Faisal recommended easily digestible foods like khichdi, yogurt, boiled vegetables, and fruits. He urged authorities to enforce stricter hygiene standards among food vendors and called for public awareness campaigns emphasizing handwashing before meals and after using toilets to prevent spread.