CM Maryam furious at ‘undue hike’ in chicken prices in Punjab

Punjab CM directs relevant departments to take prompt steps to rein in prices of chicken

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday expressed displeasure and indignation over the “exorbitant rise” in chicken prices and directed the relevant departments to take prompt steps to control the prices of chicken across Punjab.

While presiding over a special meeting, the Punjab CM expressed anger over the “undue hike” in the prices of chicken and asked the line departments to take prompt steps to rein in the “artificial price hike” of chicken in the province.

She further directed the relevant departments to closely monitor the prices of essential vegetables, including tomatoes, onions, ginger, garlic, green chilies, and lemon, in the run-up to Eidul Azha.

“Any increase in the prices of essential vegetables before the arrival of Eidul Azha is unacceptable under any circumstance, and no one will be allowed to hike the prices of vegetables through hoarding or artificial shortage,” she warned.

She expressed her surprise over the “undue hike” in chicken prices, questioning the presence of government institutions. “Exploitation of the public on such an auspicious occasion is simply unacceptable,” CM Maryam declared.

During the meeting, the Punjab CM was briefed on the market situation and prices of vegetables, pulses, flour, and ‘roti.’

The chief minister directed to take immediate measures to reduce the price of ‘roti’ in view of recent reduction in the flour prices. She also sought a comprehensive plan to cut down transportation costs of vegetables and directed the Agriculture Department to take “sweeping steps” to grow off-season vegetables.

CM’s Message on ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah on the 27th anniversary of ‘Youm-e-Takbeer.’

In her message, CM Maryam said, “Even after 27 years, the whole Pakistani nation feels a sense of pride and will continue to celebrate achieving this great milestone for long. No enemy dares to look at Pakistan with ill intentions or aggressive designs.”

She outlined, “Pakistan becoming a nuclear power is the pride of the entire Muslim Ummah. By the grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan has earned the distinction of being the first Muslim nuclear power in the world.”

She highlighted that the foundation of the victory achieved on May 10 was laid on May 28, 1998. The echo of the slogan of Takbeer raised in the mountains of Chagai on that day still reverberates in the skies of our dear homeland.”