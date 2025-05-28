Brad Pitt Breaks Silence on Angelina Jolie Divorce With Definitive Statement

Brad Pitt has finally addressed the long-running saga of his marriage and subsequent divorce from Angelina Jolie, providing a candid and definitive statement regarding the end of their relationship. The Hollywood power couple’s marriage, which began with their whirlwind romance on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, came to an abrupt end in 2019 after five years of marriage. However, their divorce became the center of a prolonged legal battle over assets and claims of abuse, extending the fallout for years.

After a lengthy legal struggle, their divorce was finalized in December 2024, allowing both Brad and Angelina to move forward. Since then, Jolie, 49, has focused on her family and work, while Brad, 61, has resumed his career and is now in a relationship with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon.

When asked whether his personal life influenced his work decisions, Brad responded humorously, stating, “No, dude, it’s not that calculated.” He continued, “If you’re living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve.”

Brad, a father of six, acknowledged the constant media attention surrounding his personal life, noting that his life has been in the public eye for over 30 years. “My personal life is always in the news. It’s been in the news for 30 years. Or some version of my personal life, let’s put it that way,” he explained, adding that the excessive coverage has at times been an “annoyance.” He described it as a “nagging time suck” but one he has learned to manage, focusing instead on his career and passions.

Despite the public scrutiny, Brad expressed contentment with his life, saying, “Mostly I feel pretty… my life is fairly contained. It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my family, with my knowledge of who I am.” He likened the media buzz around his personal life to “this fly buzzing around a little bit,” something he’s learned to ignore.

In discussing his work, Brad credited his involvement in F1 for reigniting his passion for acting. “Man, I’ve been doing this for a while and was wondering: Do I have more stories to tell? Do I have anything to add to this? Is there still any excitement I can find from this?” he shared. “It just reinvigorated the whole thing again for me.”

The upcoming film F1, featuring Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, and Tobias Menzies, is set for release on June 25, 2025, and marks a new chapter in Brad’s career.