Sindh bans gifting ajrak in school events

KARACHI: The Sindh government has prohibited the presentation of ajraks, Sindhi caps, and other gifts at school ceremonies, and has also barred children from receiving or welcoming guests during such events.

A notification issued by the School Education and Literacy Department directed school heads and officers of affiliated institutions to end the practice of presenting ajrak, topi, or any form of gift during official functions or meetings. The document further stated that students should no longer be tasked with greeting visiting guests, delegates, or secretariat officers.

The directive, issued in response to concerns raised by Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, followed an event on May 16 regarding meal provisions in government schools, where the minister expressed displeasure over officials exchanging gifts. The department emphasized that the instructions must be followed strictly without exceptions.