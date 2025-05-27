NATIONAL

Sindh bans gifting ajrak in school events

By News Desk

KARACHI: The Sindh government has prohibited the presentation of ajraks, Sindhi caps, and other gifts at school ceremonies, and has also barred children from receiving or welcoming guests during such events.

A notification issued by the School Education and Literacy Department directed school heads and officers of affiliated institutions to end the practice of presenting ajrak, topi, or any form of gift during official functions or meetings. The document further stated that students should no longer be tasked with greeting visiting guests, delegates, or secretariat officers.

The directive, issued in response to concerns raised by Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, followed an event on May 16 regarding meal provisions in government schools, where the minister expressed displeasure over officials exchanging gifts. The department emphasized that the instructions must be followed strictly without exceptions.

Previous article
Pakistani filmmakers take the spotlight as Crescent Collective returns to Cannes With powerhouse “New Wave Pakistan” panel
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistanis Urged To Immediately Change All Passwords After Massive Global Data...

Pakistan’s National Cyber Emergency Response Team (NCERT) has issued a critical warning urging citizens to change their passwords following a massive global data breach...

Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – 27th May 2025

25-5-27 LHR

25-5-27 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.