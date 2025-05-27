NATIONAL

Schools to remain closed across Punjab on Youm-e-Takbeer, only selected schools to open briefly for commemorative activities, Minister clarifies

By News Desk

LAHORE: All schools across Punjab will remain closed on Youm-e-Takbeer, which is being observed as a public holiday nationwide on Tuesday, clarifies Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat

However, government schools where students have prepared special activities or models related to the occasion will be allowed to open for one hour, from 7:30 am to 8:30 am.

Summer vacations have already begun in all Punjab schools, and only those conducting commemorative events will open briefly for the observance.

