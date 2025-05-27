NATIONAL

Schools directed to ensure cold water supply

By News Desk

CHINIOT: The district administration has issued a directive to private schools to provide cold drinking water for students by Tuesday, ahead of the upcoming summer vacations.

A spokesperson stated that inspections had revealed several institutions, particularly private ones, lacked basic cold water facilities for students during the ongoing heatwave. Authorities stressed that this failure to meet minimum standards of care would not be tolerated.

Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal warned that schools found non-compliant with the directive would face immediate sealing. The enforcement measure aims to safeguard student health amid soaring temperatures.

