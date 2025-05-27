NATIONAL

Rs140m lubricant oil looted on M9 as highway robberies surge

By News Desk
Truck Art, Islamabad, Pakistan, Decorated truck. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

HYDERABAD: A truck carrying lubricant oil worth Rs140 million was looted on the M9 Motorway near Jamshoro on Sunday, marking the second major highway robbery reported in the area within a week.

According to a complaint filed with the Lunikot police, truck driver Kalaamuddin Khan stated that their vehicle was intercepted by a car, after which he and his brother were held at gunpoint, blindfolded, and tied up. The robbers then drove the truck to Bhit Shah in Matiari district and disappeared, leaving behind the empty container.

The consignment comprised 21,300 liters of lubricant oil and was being transported from Karachi to Faisalabad. The robbers also took away mobile phones and cash from the victims. Despite the complaint, police had not registered an FIR by Sunday evening.

This incident follows a similar robbery reported on May 17, in which a truck transporting medicines worth Rs33 million from Karachi to Rawalpindi was looted in the same area. The driver, Rehman Hussain, reported the interception at around 3:35am, and an FIR was filed at the Jamshoro police station.

News Desk
News Desk

