NATIONAL

Retired teacher murdered in Pattoki over loan dispute

By News Desk
LAHORE, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN - 2020/04/07: Pakistani rescue 1122 personnel shifting coronavirus patient at quarantine centre at Johar Town Expo Centre prepared by Punjab Government in provincial capital city. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 4,007 on Tuesday after new infections were confirmed in the country. Sindh 986, Punjab 2,004, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 500, Balochistan 204, Islamabad Capital Territory 83, Gilgit-Baltistan 212, AJK 18, the death toll in Pakistan 55. Nationwide tally of confirmed cases crosses 4,000, global coronavirus deaths surge past 75,000. (Photo by Rana Sajid Hussain/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

PATTOKI: A retired schoolteacher was found murdered in Pattoki after being kidnapped by a man to whom he had lent money on interest.

Naila Riaz, a resident of Bilal Colony, informed the Pattoki city police that her husband, Muhammad Zulfiqar, went missing after leaving home to run an errand. Later that day, a man named Iqbal arrived at their home on Zulfiqar’s motorcycle, claiming he had left for an unknown destination and would return soon. Suspecting foul play, Riaz lodged a complaint, fearing her husband had been abducted with the intention of murder.

A case was registered, and hours later, Zulfiqar’s body was discovered dumped in nearby fields. According to police, he had been stabbed multiple times. Investigations revealed that Iqbal, who had borrowed Rs150,000 from Zulfiqar and had been repaying the loan with interest for 19 months, killed him out of frustration over the continuing payments.

Iqbal was arrested and confessed to the crime, stating that he disposed of Zulfiqar’s mobile phone by throwing it into a drain. The murder weapon has been recovered, and legal proceedings are under way.

Previous article
Schools directed to ensure cold water supply
Next article
Man arrested for murdering wife, driver in suspected affair case
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Schools directed to ensure cold water supply

CHINIOT: The district administration has issued a directive to private schools to provide cold drinking water for students by Tuesday, ahead of the upcoming...

Rawalpindi students suffer in tin-roofed classrooms without water or electricity

Rs140m lubricant oil looted on M9 as highway robberies surge

Khuzdar school bus bombing death toll reaches 10 as more students succumb to injuries

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.