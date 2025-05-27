Retired teacher murdered in Pattoki over loan dispute

PATTOKI: A retired schoolteacher was found murdered in Pattoki after being kidnapped by a man to whom he had lent money on interest.

Naila Riaz, a resident of Bilal Colony, informed the Pattoki city police that her husband, Muhammad Zulfiqar, went missing after leaving home to run an errand. Later that day, a man named Iqbal arrived at their home on Zulfiqar’s motorcycle, claiming he had left for an unknown destination and would return soon. Suspecting foul play, Riaz lodged a complaint, fearing her husband had been abducted with the intention of murder.

A case was registered, and hours later, Zulfiqar’s body was discovered dumped in nearby fields. According to police, he had been stabbed multiple times. Investigations revealed that Iqbal, who had borrowed Rs150,000 from Zulfiqar and had been repaying the loan with interest for 19 months, killed him out of frustration over the continuing payments.

Iqbal was arrested and confessed to the crime, stating that he disposed of Zulfiqar’s mobile phone by throwing it into a drain. The murder weapon has been recovered, and legal proceedings are under way.