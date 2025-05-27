Entertainment

Prince Harry Makes Surprising Foreign Visit Amid King Charles’ Canada Tour

By Web Desk

King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived in Canada to begin their royal tour, marking an important visit for the Canadian public. Meanwhile, Prince Harry, instead of being nearby in California as many expected, has made a surprise trip halfway across the world to China.

Social media updates from Trip.com revealed that the Duke of Sussex spoke at the Trip.com Group’s Envision 2025 Global Partner Conference, representing his sustainability initiative, Travalyst. The event highlighted Harry’s call for the global travel industry to prioritize sustainability, community welfare, and collective action.

Photo: Getty Images

In his keynote speech, Harry emphasized the urgency of climate change, calling it “a critical business emergency” that costs the global economy $143 billion annually. He urged the industry to recommit to being a force for good despite the challenges ahead, saying, “The true measure of our commitment is how we respond when the path becomes difficult. We must never give up.”

Photo: Getty Images

Though King Charles and Prince Harry were both in London last month during Harry’s High Court hearing, they did not meet. Sources told HELLO! that Charles’ focus on scheduled cancer treatment made a reunion impossible.

With the King now in Canada and Harry advocating for sustainability in Asia, the ongoing distance between father and son remains apparent. Yet, both continue to engage in their own global commitments amid a complex family dynamic.

Previous article
Pakistanis Urged To Immediately Change All Passwords After Massive Global Data Breach
Next article
Jennifer Lopez Announce Major Career Move After Show-Stopping AMAs Performance
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – 27th May 2025

All Gold prices mentioned above are quoted by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

25-5-27 LHR

25-5-27 ISB

25-5-27 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.