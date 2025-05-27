Prince Harry Makes Surprising Foreign Visit Amid King Charles’ Canada Tour

King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived in Canada to begin their royal tour, marking an important visit for the Canadian public. Meanwhile, Prince Harry, instead of being nearby in California as many expected, has made a surprise trip halfway across the world to China.

Social media updates from Trip.com revealed that the Duke of Sussex spoke at the Trip.com Group’s Envision 2025 Global Partner Conference, representing his sustainability initiative, Travalyst. The event highlighted Harry’s call for the global travel industry to prioritize sustainability, community welfare, and collective action.

In his keynote speech, Harry emphasized the urgency of climate change, calling it “a critical business emergency” that costs the global economy $143 billion annually. He urged the industry to recommit to being a force for good despite the challenges ahead, saying, “The true measure of our commitment is how we respond when the path becomes difficult. We must never give up.”

Though King Charles and Prince Harry were both in London last month during Harry’s High Court hearing, they did not meet. Sources told HELLO! that Charles’ focus on scheduled cancer treatment made a reunion impossible.

With the King now in Canada and Harry advocating for sustainability in Asia, the ongoing distance between father and son remains apparent. Yet, both continue to engage in their own global commitments amid a complex family dynamic.