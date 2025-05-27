Pakistani filmmakers take the spotlight as Crescent Collective returns to Cannes With powerhouse “New Wave Pakistan” panel

FRANCE: One year after Variety called its Cannes debut “a bold new hub at the Croisette,” the Pakistan Crescent Collective returned to the Croisette louder, prouder, and armed with a slate of globally resonant filmmakers making international headlines.

At the American Pavilion, the Collective presented “New Wave Pakistan: Telling Global Stories, Rooted at Home”, an industry conversation celebrating the country’s cinematic resurgence—from art-house breakouts to real-life thrillers. Panel moderator, acclaimed filmmaker and Crescent Collective co-founder Mohammed Ali (Mo) Naqvi, opened the discussion with “For so long, the only stories we were allowed to tell were filtered through a Western lens: terrorism, trauma, poverty.

We’re finally claiming the freedom to tell our own stories—joyful ones, horrifying ones, romantic ones—on our own terms.” Touching upon his latest production Hanging By A Wire, Mo added “This film is a complete departure for me—it’s a full-on action-thriller made in a mainstream cinematic style. And for that reason, I actually see it as a deliberate act of subversion.

We’re not used to seeing stories from Pakistan told this way—big, thrilling, made for a global audience.” Filmmaking as an act of defiance was further explored by Queen of My Dreams Writer-Director Fawzia Mirza who spoke about the vulnerability of telling deeply personal stories: “For years, I made films without expecting applause. I’ve always known that by telling these stories of radical self-love, I was putting myself further into the fire.” Aleem Bukhari (Director) & Irfan Noor King (Producer & Actor), filmmakers of Karmash, the first-ever Pakistani short selected for this year’s Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, elaborated on their process: “You make a film for yourself, or for a specific audience, it’s a very personal thing.

You don’t make it with a festival like Cannes in mind and that’s not the right way to create. You just do your best.”

Hammad Khan, London based filmmaker of Slackistan, discussed pushing boundaries with his satirical, surrealist sophomore film Anima State: “Mainly it was Fantasia in Canada who embraced it. Back then, there was real pushback against anything outside the box. That’s why now I say—make the film for yourself. That’s how you break boundaries—by not asking for permission.”

Writer-director of Cannes 2022 Un Certain Regard Jury Prize and Queer Palm winner Joyland, Saim Sadiq participated on the panel following the announcement of receiving the Baumi Script Development Award for his upcoming feature Little Men, selected by Oscar-winner Edward Berger. The program was sponsored by EBM – English Biscuit Manufacturers (Pvt) Ltd., a pioneering Pakistani brand that has long championed the importance of storytelling, cultural representation, and local innovation. Shahzain Munir, Executive Director, EBM – English Biscuit Manufacturers (Pvt) Ltd., the event’s presenting sponsor, added: “We are proud to support the Crescent Collective’s mission to spotlight Pakistan’s creative talent at Cannes.

At EBM, we believe in championing local stories that inspire pride and showcase the innovation and spirit of Pakistan on the global stage.”