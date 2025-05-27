Man arrested for murdering wife, driver in suspected affair case

DASKA: Police have arrested a man accused of murdering his wife and her alleged lover in Kotli Loharan, Daska, before attempting to dispose of their bodies in a car.

The victims, 28-year-old Sana and 36-year-old Ehtesham alias Raja, were discovered dead in the back seat of an abandoned car parked near Saddle House. Locals noticed the vehicle had been stationary for hours and alerted authorities. Upon arrival, police found both victims with multiple gunshot wounds and knife injuries.

Investigators identified the suspect as Imran Bagh Ali, Sana’s husband and Ehtesham’s employer. According to the FIR filed by Ehtesham’s widow, Imran had frequent disputes with his wife after marrying her following her previous divorce. Suspicions of a relationship between Sana and Ehtesham reportedly intensified tensions within the household.

Police said Imran shot Sana during an argument and then killed Ehtesham when he tried to intervene. He attempted to mutilate the bodies with a knife and looked for a sack to dispose of them, but eventually placed the bodies in a car and fled. The vehicle later crashed into an electric pole, after which Imran abandoned it and escaped.

The bodies were sent to Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital for post-mortem, which confirmed multiple fatal wounds. After launching a manhunt, police arrested Imran in Rawalpindi. He remains in custody at Kotli Loharan Police Station.

DPO Sialkot Faisal Shahzad condemned the crime, vowing that justice would be served and that such brutal acts would not go unpunished. Police said the investigation is ongoing, with more developments expected.