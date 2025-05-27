Jennifer Lopez Announce Major Career Move After Show-Stopping AMAs Performance

Jennifer Lopez surprised fans with exciting news following her hosting duties at the 2025 American Music Awards on Monday. The 55-year-old superstar revealed she will return to Las Vegas for a highly anticipated second residency later this year.

Shortly after the AMAs wrapped at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Lopez shared a futuristic poster of herself in a skintight bodysuit on Instagram, announcing “Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in Las Vegas.” The residency will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with four shows scheduled from December 30 to January 3, followed by eight additional dates in March. Tickets go on sale June 6, 2025.

Jennifer wrote to her fans, “SURPRISE JLOVERS! We’re back! Join me for Up All Night Live in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Dec 30 – Jan 3, & select dates in March!” Fans quickly flooded the post with excitement, praising her return to the Vegas stage.

Speaking to E! News, Lopez admitted she’s still planning the show details. “I don’t know what kind of show I’m gonna do there. It’s a different kind of venue than Planet Hollywood was, and I’m gonna have to think about it,” she said.

Her previous residency, “Jennifer Lopez: All I Have,” ran from 2016 to 2018 at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino and grossed over $100 million from 120 performances. At the time of that announcement, she described the show as a “multifaceted high-energy Jenny from the Block party” featuring dance, hip hop, Latin, and pop.

Jennifer Lopez’s previous Las Vegas residency lasted from 2016 to 2018 – Photo: Getty Images

opez’s residency news comes hot on the heels of her dynamic return to the AMAs stage after a decade, where she opened the show with a six-minute medley featuring 23 songs from nominated artists. Her bold performance included surprise kisses shared with both a male and female dancer, which comedian Tiffany Haddish humorously addressed during the broadcast.

With her electric energy and star power, Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming residency promises to be a major highlight for Vegas entertainment fans in 2025.